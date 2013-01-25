Sibu Beauty Introduces Valentine's Day Chocolate Truffles That Love the Body with Nutrient-Rich Omega 7 Sea Buckthorn

Sibu, known for the premium lines of sea buckthorn beauty and wellness products recently unveiled good-for-you chocolates loaded with a dose of Omega 7 sea buckthorn fruit oil

Sibu LLC, the company responsible for introducing to the U.S. the densest and most potent variety of the sea buckthorn “miracle” berry via their complete line of topical and ingestible beauty & wellness products, recently announced the addition of Sibu Seven Chocolate Truffles, the first product to be introduced under the company's new upcoming Sibu Seven line of wellness products. Delicious chocolate delicacies loaded with 250 mg. of age-defying sea buckthorn fruit oil.

Sibu Seven Chocolate Truffles are available in Dark Chocolate Mint and Milk Chocolate Orange and provide the richest source of skin, hair and nail-loving Omega 7 on the planet plus Vitamins A, E, K and enough Vitamin C to rival a glass of orange juice. Every chocolate truffle deliciously delivers a concentrated dose of sea buckthorn fruit oil packed with bio-actives, Omegas 3, 6, and 9, as well as the naturally occurring essential fatty acid, Omega-7 (Palmitoleic acid), which is vital to collagen and mucus membrane production keeping skin healthy while combating the signs of aging.

Just in time for Valentine's Day Sibu Beauty Chocolate Truffles are available for purchase directly through the Sibu website. Each box contains an assortment of Milk Chocolate and Dark Chocolate truffles for $17.95.

Sibu Seven Chocolate Truffles are vegetarian, contain no parabens or wheat and are PETA certified cruelty-free.

For more information about Sibu and the health benefits of the powerful and nutrient-rich sea buckthorn berry, please visit online.

About Sibu, LLC

The products of Sibu Beauty - a subsidiary of Sibu, LLC (http://www.sibu.com), and “The Sea Buckthorn Company” - are made with only premium sea buckthorn berries exclusively grown and harvested for the company in the Himalayan Mountains of Tibet. The company's meticulous harvesting process results in a more hardy and potent berry. Sibu's proprietary manufacturing process maximizes the efficacy of sea buckthorn raws, producing one of the most nutrient dense sea buckthorn products available on the market today. The Tibetan villagers who are responsible for harvesting Sibu Beauty's sea buckthorn berries benefit from a fair trade agreement, safe and healthy working conditions and environmentally responsible practices that ensure they will enjoy the benefits of the sea buckthorn harvest for years to come.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359296.htm