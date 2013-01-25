Rack Express Announces Expanded In-Stock Program

Massive quantities of pallet rack, cantilever, boltless shelving, and more now in inventory.

Rack Express has announced that it has substantially expanded its in-stock inventory in order to accommodate additional customers, handle larger sales, pick and ship orders more efficiently, and provide an enhanced overall customer experience.

The company has acquired massive quantities of teardrop pallet rack beams, uprights, cantilever rack, boltless shelving, wire decks, wire baskets, safety rail, and pallet jacks. As an example, there are over 10,000 96” pallet rack beams, 5,000 each in 108” and 144” beams. Also on hand are 500 plus pallet rack uprights in each size of 144”, 192”, 240” and 300”. “We are continuing to seek out superior material handling solutions and offer the lowest costs for our customers”, stated division manager, Curtis Parnell. Rack Express maintains warehouses and sales offices in Houston, Dallas-Ft. Worth, and San Antonio.

