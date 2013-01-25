Conexus Unveils New Online Application Process

Prospective employees can now apply for positions at Conexus online at conexuscareers.com.

With the start of the new year Conexus has implemented fresh changes to its careers website, http://www.conexuslogistics.com. Prospective employees of the Tulsa, OK-based logistics company can now apply for positions directly online by filling out the online application form and submitting their resume digitally.

“We are constantly looking for ways to better our processes for our customers, employees and prospective employees alike,” said Kyle Gholston, Vice President of Conexus. “The updates we made to our website will help streamline the hiring process making things easier for employee prospects and our HR department. This is just the first of several improvements we will be making to our website this year and we look forward to seeing the results.”

Conexus is currently looking to fill internship and sales positions at its headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For more information, full job descriptions or to apply for a position with Conexus, please visit http://www.conexuscareers.com or contact Julia Fritz at HR(at)conexuslogistics(dot)com.

Conexus, LLC, formerly Melton Logistics, LLC, is a non-asset based third-party logistics company serving the United States, Mexico and Canada with offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Laredo, Texas. The company offers truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), temperature controlled, flatbed, over-dimensional, intermodal, expedited ground and air and specialized freight services as well as warehousing, inventory and distribution through its 30,000 square foot warehouse in Laredo, Texas. The company has been in business since 2003.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358422.htm