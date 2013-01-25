PreDiabetes Centers Announces the Opening of the PreDiabetes Center of Sugar Land

Houston Physician Joins New Prediabetes Treatment Facility

PreDiabetes Centers, a rapidly expanding diabetes prevention company offering personalized prediabetes treatment, announced today the opening of a new center in Sugar Land. The comprehensive clinical team has partnered with Dr. Afreen Pappa, an esteemed board-certified physician who has practiced in the Houston area for more than 15 years.

The PreDiabetes Center of Sugar Land is the Company's second location in the Houston area.

Dr. Pappa has extensive experience in integrative and functional medicine. She has worked with many patients with diabetes–a disease in which the body is unable to produce or use insulin effectively. Dr. Pappa is excited to partner with a clinical program focused on the comprehensive, aggressive treatment of prediabetes–the early, reversible stage of type 2 diabetes.

“I want to help a vast number of people improve their lives and avoid the consequences of diabetes,” said Dr. Pappa. “I've seen too many patients imprisoned by this disease, including its related complications such as heart disease, blindness and [neuropathy-caused] amputation.”

She believes that staying healthy and free of diabetes has far-reaching effects on a patient's life. “It's not just about years. It's how they live those years,” Dr. Pappa said.

She will oversee treatment of clients enrolled in a 12-month program that uses the latest breakthroughs in medicine, nutritional supplementation, prediabetes diet planning, customized fitness, and hormone therapy. Each client's progress is monitored in quarterly blood-based biomarker tests to ensure that the negative metabolic processes associated with diabetes are being reversed.

Dr. Pappa is a graduate of the University of Texas Medical School in Houston. She completed her residency at the University of Texas Memorial Family Residency Program and is the founder of JAVANI Center for Wellness, a premier wellness clinic for the treatment of acute and chronic health conditions. Prior to that, Dr. Pappa served as Assistant Professor and Associate Program Director for the Baylor Family Medicine Residency Program.

Dr. Pappa will meet with clients at the PreDiabetes Center of Sugar Land, located at 4780 Sweetwater Blvd., Suite 100, in Sugar Land.

More than 79 million Americans have prediabetes, defined as blood glucose levels that are high but not yet high enough for a diabetes diagnosis. People with prediabetes are likely to develop type 2 diabetes, a condition that can damage multiple organ systems and increase risk for heart disease, stroke, kidney damage and nerve damage.

PreDiabetes Centers is a private company based in Austin, Texas, dedicated to the prevention and treatment of diabetes. Treatment at the Center is based on physician-directed care and lifestyle intervention tailored for each client. The company offers a complimentary biomarker-based blood screening that can detect prediabetes, and also continuing biomarker tests throughout the program to monitor metabolic processes in the body associated with prediabetic conditions.

Connect with PreDiabetes Centers on Facebook, Twitter and the PreD blog.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebPreDiabetesCenters/HoustonDiabetesPrevention/prweb10358416.htm