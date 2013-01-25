Jay@Play Launches Seat Pets™ and I Luv Shmoozees™, the Ultimate in Fun and Creative Products for Kids, at Toy Fair 2013

Jay@Play will also exhibit its award-winning, travel-friendly CuddleUppets™ alongside Shamzees™, the pillow-eating friends.

Jay@Play, a subsidiary of Jay Franco & Sons, Inc., continues to lead plush innovation with new lines for travel, play and bedroom décor including SeatPets, I Luv Shmoozees, Shamzees and the soon to be released Tummy Stuffers™. All products will be on display at the 2013 American International Toy Fair in New York City in booth #1881 at the Javits Convention Center.

Building on the successful release of CuddleUppets in 2012, Jay@Play will be exhibiting new licensed CuddleUppets in 2013: Disney's Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Doc McStuffins' Lambie and Hallie, Agent P from Phineas & Ferb, and Sulley from PIXAR's Monsters Inc.

SeatPets® are launching new travel buddies. Under license from Seat Pets LLC., SeatPets® easily attach to the shoulder restraint of a child's seat belt providing a soft cushion for their neck, pillow for their head and lots of storage room for snacks, games and electronic devices.

Shamzees are pillow-eating friends that become cuddly pillows and decorate a child's room. Shamzees are empty until they “eat” a standard bed pillow, turning them into an over-sized cuddly friend to snuggle.

I Luv Shmoozees are Ear Resistible, fashionable icons with glowing ears and eyes. Girls can glam up and dress up their I Luv Shmoozee with fashion accessories and decorate their ears with Ear-Resistible charms. I Luv Shmoozee can also hold children's earrings, keeping jewelry organized and easy to access.

Tummy Stuffers is the new plush sensation that turns clean-up time into play-time. The Tummy Stuffers' tummy will stretch and stretch as Tummy Stuffers are “fed” yummy toys, clothing and accessories. “Tummy Stuffers are perfect for parents and perfect for kids to stuff, store, organize and more,” said Shawn Glyn, Sales Director of Worldwide Sales at Jay@Play.

About Jay@Play:

Jay@Play International was established in 2004 and is a Hong Kong-based company with a showroom in New York City. The company's products are distributed internationally through companies that promote all of their brands on television. Following the worldwide success of its best-selling MushABellies™, Totally KooKoo™ and Happy Nappers™ product lines, Jay@Play introduced CuddleUppets™ and Shamzees™ in 2012. In 2013, Jay@Play will be launching SeatPets®, I Luv Shmoozee™, and Tummy Stuffers™. Jay@Play International is a subsidiary of Jay Franco & Sons, Inc., the industry leader in the home-furnishing industry.

