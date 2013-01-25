Crumley Roberts' Pam Anderson Appointed to Workforce Development Board

Crumley Roberts' VP of Human Resources, Pam Anderson, was recently appointed as a member of the Greensboro - High Point - Guilford County Workforce Development Board, and will serve a two-year term representing the private sector business interests of Guilford County.

The Greensboro-High Point-Guilford County Workforce Development Board (WDB) is a public-private organization that assists businesses with all phases of the workforce, including helping them locate, screen, select or train workers.

“I am very excited to be a member of the Workforce Development Board. When I met with Ms. Lillian Plummer, the Director of the Board, I was eager to discuss job growth and job readiness with her and to learn about the programs that are available within our own community,” said Anderson.

“At that time, Crumley Roberts subscribed to the One Job for Greensboro by pledging to hire five jobs during 2012. We certainly exceeded our goal,” she added. In her role as board member, Pam will be responsible for supporting the mission of the Workforce Development Board, which is to provide a workforce development system that results in a highly skilled, productive workforce and one that supports entrepreneurships and recruitment, expansion, and retention of Guilford County Businesses.

“We are very proud of Pam's efforts to help create a better tomorrow for businesses and individuals in our local community,” said Crumley Roberts' President and CEO, Chris Roberts.

Earlier in 2012, the firm participated in the city of Greensboro's federal program, an opportunity that provides assistance to young adults to gain work experience. A summer internship turned into a full-time opportunity for the recipient.

Founded in 1989, Crumley Roberts, LLP, represents individuals in the areas of personal injury, mass tort, drug injury, product liability, workers' compensation and Social Security disability. The firm's mass tort practice focuses on those who sustained serious injuries due to the negligent design, manufacture and marketing of prescription medications and medical devices. The firm operates from 13 offices in North Carolina and South Carolina. To learn more about the firm, or its community relations activities, visit http://www.crumleyroberts.com or stay connected on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

