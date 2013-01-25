Arthur Rutenberg Homes Receives Houzz's 2013 "Best of Houzz" Award

Arthur Rutenberg Homes' Design work was just recognized by Houzz, a leading online platform for residential remodeling and design.

Arthur Rutenberg Homes is pleased to announce that it has been awarded “Best Of Houzz” 2013 in the Design category by Houzz, the leading online platform for residential remodeling and design, by more than 11 million monthly users that comprise the Houzz community.

The Houzz “Best Of Houzz” award for 2013 is given in two categories: Customer Satisfaction and Design. Design award winners' work was the most popular among the community of 11 million monthly users, also known as “Houzzers,” who saved more than 124 million professional images of home interiors and exteriors to their personal ideabooks via the Houzz site, iPad/iPhone app and Android app.

To learn more about building an Arthur Rutenberg Home, please call at 1-800-ARHomes.

About Arthur Rutenberg Homes

Arthur Rutenberg has been a respected name in Florida homebuilding since 1953, when he built his first home upon the four “cornerstones” that would make him legendary: design, craftsmanship, service and responsibility. Today, Arthur Rutenberg Homes, Inc. is one of the largest networks of independently owned and operated homebuilding companies in the nation, with franchised homebuilders throughout Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. For further information, contact Gabriella Nelms at 727-536-5900.

About Houzz

Houzz (http://www.houzz.com) is a leading online platform for home remodeling, providing inspiration, information, ‘advice and support for homeowners and home improvement professionals through its website and mobile applications. Houzz features the largest residential design database in the world, articles written by design experts, product recommendations, a vibrant community powered by social tools, and information on more than 1.5 million remodeling and design professionals worldwide who can help turn ideas into reality. @houzz_inc

