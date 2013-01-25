New Castle Dental Office Opens In Spring, Texas

Dental Office will be the 37th in the Houston Market

Smile Brands Inc., the nation's leading provider of business support services to dental groups in the United States, based on the number of dental offices, is announcing the opening of its newest affiliated Castle Dental office today in Spring, TX. This office will mark the 37th Castle Dental office in the Houston area.

Located at 2129 FM 2920 Road #240, Spring, TX 77388, this new dentist office in Spring, Texas provides families with a convenient, comfortable environment where they can receive the latest in comprehensive, quality dental care. Castle Dental offers general dentistry, preventive care, children's dentistry, and specialty care services, including orthodontics (braces), oral surgery, periodontics, and endodontics. Castle Dental accepts most insurance plans and offers patients without insurance the opportunity to enroll in the ConfiDent® Dental Discount Program.

To celebrate its grand opening, the new Spring, TX office is offering several exciting offers including a $29 New Patient Welcome Package¹ which includes Cleaning, Exam, Digital X-Rays & Therapeutic Rinse, $100 off dental services² and $500 Off Braces³. This opening continues the growth and mission of Smile Brands and its affiliated dental groups to provide “Smiles for Everyone”® by bringing quality, affordable dental care to local neighborhoods. Visit the website for additional new patient dental offers.

Castle Dental's An Pham, D.D.S., a graduate of Baylor College of Dentistry, will lead the clinical team in the new Spring, TX dental office. “My practice philosophy is to provide the highest quality dentistry available for the entire family in a professional, caring and comfortable environment,” says Dr. Pham. “I am devoted to establishing new and long-term relationships in order to help my patients achieve the highest level of dental health through personalized treatment, education and preventative care.”

This new office is open Monday-Friday 9:00am-6:00pm. Prospective patients can call the Castle Dental office in Spring, TX at (281) 661-3530 or toll-free at 1-800-TO SMILE (1-800-867-6453), or visit us online to schedule dentist appointments.

About Smile Brands Inc.

Smile Brands Inc. is the largest provider of support services to dental groups in the United States based on the number of dental offices. Smile Brands Inc. provides comprehensive business support services so dentists can spend more time caring for their patients and less time on the administrative, marketing and financial aspects of operating a dental practice. Smile Brands Inc. services support more than 1,300 dentists and hygienists practicing in over 360 Bright Now!® Dental, Monarch Dental®, and Castle Dental® offices in 18 states.

Nearly three quarters of a million people a year take advantage of extended evening and weekend office hours, convenient locations, affordable prices, and flexible payment plans for quality, full-service dental care including general and cosmetic dentistry and specialty services, such as orthodontics, at Smile Brands' affiliated dental offices.

Based in Irvine, Calif., Smile Brands Inc. and its affiliated dental offices combined employ approximately 4,600 people nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.smilebrands.com.

1. Retail price $312. New adult cash patients only. Services rendered same day. Cleaning in absence of periodontal disease. There may be future costs based on diagnosis.

2. $250 per person minimum required for $100 discount. Valid on non-covered services and coordinated with insurance. Offer is not redeemable for cash or credit.

3. Regular price $4,713-$5,000. Valid on new full orthodontic cases only and does not include records or retainers.

All offers: Cannot be combined, valid for new patients only, subject to change, expire 12/31/13

