Canadian Bullion Services Prepares to Launch New E-Commerce Site

Canadian Bullion Service to launch new e-commerce website within the next few weeks to offer more products and services.

Canadian Bullion Services will be launching its new e-commerce website within the next coming weeks. The website will contain all of the current favorites from the existing website such as the blog, latest news and free e-guides, but will add many new exciting features.

Primarily, the new site will allow customers to easily purchase their precious metals online. It also opens up to more customers by offering a greater variety and smaller order quantities. The company will now be offering various minted bars, wafers, rounds and coins for the four precious metals, along with accessories. Canadian Bullion Services assures it will still offer the best premiums and occasionally have limited time special deals. Furthermore the shipping on products is guaranteed to be fast, secure and 100% insured.

The new website reflects Canadian Bullion Services adherence to innovation in this digital age and to its customers' needs. It will be up and running within the next few weeks and can be found out the same address – http://www.canadianbullionservices.com

About Canadian Bullion Services

Canadian Bullion Services is a precious metals dealer located in downtown Toronto. Its management has more than 50 years of financial services experience and one most respected names in the industry. Its superior customer service and competitive pricing is what places it among the top precious metals dealers in Canada.

For more information visit http://www.canadianbullionservices.com or contact us at info(at)cbmetals(dot)com if you are interested in adding precious metals to your portfolio.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360080.htm