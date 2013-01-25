One-of-a-Kind Travel Getaways Curated by Cupid + Personal Luxury Resorts & Hotels

Five Florida Resorts Fuel The Fire with Valentine's Luxury Travel Getaways That Are Hot-To-Go

The five Florida Personal Luxury Resorts & Hotels(R) fuel the fire with Valentine's getaways that are hot-to-go. From an exclusive experience in Naples to candle-lit pool cabanas in Bal Harbour and a Pose-perfect stay in Vero Beach, travelers will swoon at these sweetheart deals.

Naples Bay Resort & Spa has created a one-of-a-kind getaway, available to only one, lucky couple. The private and exclusive, Only You getaway is a two-night experience at Naples Bay Resort & Spa. Only You guests will be escorted in the resort's private limousine to their luxurious one-bedroom suite overlooking the marina. After being welcomed with a hand- selected wine, guests will board the resort's private motor yacht, the “Bay Lady”, and carried away to a private island, for an exclusive beach front dinner at sunset. The couple will be serenaded by a violinist while the resort's award-winning chef provides a sumptuous meal on this secluded sanctuary. After dinner, a personal bath concierge awaits en-suite, to custom design a tub for two experience. Naples Bay Resort will provide personalized, embroidered bath robes for you the Only You couple to keep. The following morning, a private chef will prepare breakfast en- suite followed by a couple's massage. Post massage bliss, guests will be transported via limousine to one of three area adventure options: skydiving, Everglades airboat ride or scuba diving. For dinner that night, Naples Bay Resort will provide the Only You couple with a “foodie” delight at the highly respected L'Orient restaurant chef's table to experience Chef Eddy Thretipthuangsin's special five-course tasting menu.

Available to only one couple, the Only You private island experience is available for $5,500.00. Please call 239-530-5146 or visit http://www.naplesbayresort.com to reserve.

The newly-renovated Villas of Grand Cypress resort in Orlando, is hot to trot with its Light Your Fire escape. This romantic getaway features the new premiere One Bedroom Villas, offering modern design, and ample space for couples to reignite their passion. Light Your Fire is available for the entire month of February and includes: Two nights in premiere One-Bedroom Villa

Champagne and fresh berries upon arrival; Personal “Fire Grilled” dinner for 2 prepared on your private patio; Candle-lit romantic table for two After dinner drinks fireside at a personal fire-pit with a perfect view of the fireworks at nearby Disney; Drawn bath in the suite's bathing vessel, infused with romantic oils and layered rose petals; Breakfast in bed the following day. Light Your Fire is $1,499, exclusive of tax and service. To reserve, please call 877-330-7377 or visit http://www.grandcypress.com.

The luxurious ONE Bal Harbour Resort & Spa invites couples to discover the most exclusive and intimate setting for the ONE and Only couples getaway. Guests can indulge in a vacation set for two, filled with romantic surprises. Watch the picturesque sunsets from your private balcony and begin your romantic evening. Melt away in the free-standing tub overlooking the Intracoastal and Atlantic Ocean with that someone special or enjoy the candle lit dinner in a private cabana set for two. ONE and Only includes: Luxurious Accommodations; Champagne and Chocolate Covered Strawberries; Private Candlelit Dinner for Two in a Private Poolside Cabana; Breakfast Your Way daily. To reserve please call 877-455-5410 or visit http://www.onebalharbourresort.com.

Cupid is ready for his close-up at Costa d'Este Beach Resort & Spa in Vero Beach, Florida. The Pose package includes luxury overnight accommodations; a Boudoir photo shoot, in suite with Susie Canino of PS Photography; a "Pillow Book" of the photo session; professional hair and makeup, and a bottle of champagne and fresh strawberries to enjoy while you strike a pose. Pose starts at $659 per night (additional nights can be added) and is available Monday through Thursday, the entire month of February 2013. Pose must booked at least 2 weeks in advance. For reservations please call 877-562-9919 or visit http://www.costadeste.com.

Marenas Beach Resort & Spa in Sunny Isles Beach (North Miami Beach), Florida, invites couples to get swept away with the Sweet on You getaway. This two-night experience offers the ultimate ocean-front getaway. Sweet on You guests will enjoy a glass of Champagne, while taking in the sweeping views from their private balcony before going to a sumptuous candle lit dinner on the beach. Getaway includes a luxury accommodations in a one-bedroom suite, chocolate covered strawberries and champagne in suite, special turndown service and an exclusive candle lit dinner on the beach while being serenaded by a live musician.

Sweet on You is available February 14 to 17, 2013, to only five lucky couples at $549. Please call 877-858-2305 or visit http://www.marenasresortmiami.com to reserve the Sweet on You experience.

