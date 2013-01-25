Data Centers to Beat Media Storage: 2018 Micro Servers Market and Application Forecasts in New Research Report at RnRMarketResearch.com

RnRMarketResearch.com adds the latest report on “Global Micro Servers Market (2013 – 2018), By Processor Type (Intel, Arm, Amd), Component (Hardware, Software, Operating System), Application (Media Storage, Data Centers, Analytics, Cloud Computing) & Geography (North America, Europe, Apac, Row)” to its store.

The Micro servers are an emerging form factor of servers designed to process low intensive workloads like lightweight web serving; simple content delivery nodes and low end dedicated hosting. They are basically low power servers consisting of several nodes that share a common architecture. Traditional servers have become ineffective in terms of cost because of their increasing demand in data center due to the explosive growth of data usage among customers. However the stringent requirement of maintaining 99.99% uptime of the websites or data availability makes these costs necessary. The Micro servers were developed as a cost effective solution to this dilemma faced by servers industry.

The Micro servers have an extraordinary dense and power saving design in which fans and power supply are shared by tens or potentially, hundreds of server nodes. This efficiency leads to the elimination of space and power consumption of redundant components. The micro servers presently costs up to 63 percent less than the conventional servers.

A Media storage application covers the largest share of the market presently as compared to other applications. However it is forecasted that data centers application will surpass it by 2018. The reason behind this is the growing online business and increasing requirement of security, storage, resilience in corporate. Analytics and cloud computing are the other promising applications of micro servers. Cloud computing application will grow at a phenomenal CAGR of 62.3% from 2013 to 2018.

North America has the largest market for micro servers presently. Media storage and data centers application are growing an extraordinary rate in these regions. As these applications hold the largest share among other applications, their growth will supplement the growth of micro servers. The prime reason behind this is the emergence of China and Japan. As cloud computing is getting popular in this region, new players have been entering into the internet datacenter services market. These new players have brought more Internet datacenter resources to meet the end users' fast-growing requirements. Thus as the internet datacenters market is growing, there is a huge need of setting up infrastructure to meet this demand. It is predicted that green field projects will be set up in these regions to compensate for this growth and this would give great opportunity for micro servers industry to install their solutions in these regions.

The report covers recent developments in the micro servers industry like AMD (U.S.) acquiring SeaMicro (U.S.) in march 2012 and partnership between Calxeda (U.S.) and Penguin computing (U.S.) in October 2012 to develop low power ARM micro servers. Several other acquisitions, mergers, new product launch, agreements etc. have taken place recently and are discussed in the report. The major players in the micro servers industry are Intel Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), Dell Inc (U.S.), Fujitsu (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea) and others.

This report deals with all the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities with respect to the micro servers market, which are helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. It also profiles companies active in the micro servers industry. The report provides the competitive landscape of the players, which covers key growth strategies followed by all the major players. It also highlights the winning imperatives and burning issues pertaining to the PIC industry. It does analyze the micro servers market with the help of Porter's five-force model.

Scope of the report

This research report categorizes the global micro servers market, based on components, processor type and applications; it also covers the forecasted revenue of micro servers market from 2013 to 2018. It describes the deployments of micro servers in various regions. The report describes the applications mapping of the micro servers market with respect to the growth potential and adoption by the users.

On the basis of Components

The Micro servers market is covered based on components used to develop micro servers. The components include hardware, software and operating system, hardware market is further segmented into processors, memory, storage and other devices.

