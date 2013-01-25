Backyard Travel Releases New China Tour: Natural Wonders of Hunan Province

Backyard Travel, Asia's most innovative travel company, has today released details of a new tailor-made tour: ‘Natural Wonders of Hunan Province' in the South Central Region of China. The personalized trip puts nature lovers in their element with excursions to some of Asia's most breathtaking parks and majestic rock formations.

The eight-day, seven-night tour begins in Zhangjiajie, located in the Northwest of Hunan Province and takes travelers to the 11,900-acre National Forest Park which is reputed to be the inspiration for the fantasy world Pandora in the 2009 movie Avatar. While at the vast park in Zhangjiajie, travelers will also be able to visit Yellow Stone Village to enjoy spectacular unobscured views of the largest concentration of karst rock formations in the world.

The tour also tests the mettle of travelers with some light trekking around some of the areas' famous trails and tracks. At ‘Son of Heaven Mountain' (aka Tianzishan) travelers will take a scenic cable-car ride to the top of the 1,262m mountain to enjoy stunning views of the imposing karsts all around. Travelers will then take ‘One Step to Heaven', from a 360 degree viewing platform before moving on to ‘The Corridor in The Sky' viewpoint, passing market sellers selling homemade remedies and medicine made from plants available in the province.

While in the park they will also have the opportunity to visit some of the caves that were once upon a time used as hideouts for gangs of thieves, and visit the former wooden house of one such outlaw atop one of the many mountains where travelers can dress up in traditional bandit costumes for photos.

‘Heavenly Door Mountain' in Wulingyuan is another stop on the tailor-made tour where travelers can enjoy not only spectacular views from the crest of the 1,500-m-high kart formation, but also from a 60-meter glass-bottomed walkway that shows an 800-m sheer drop.

The tour also includes a two-hour, 17-km rafting adventure around the 150 bends of the Mendong River taking travelers past several waterfalls and limestone caves, and a visit to the Zuolong Gorges for a two-hour adventure walk amongst the narrow gorges and limestone crags that make up a scenic path along a freshwater river.

The journey will conclude in Fenghuang, a town populated with many H'mong people who are easily identifiable due to the range and their brightly colored clothing, and finally with a trip to Dehang, a small village which is an attraction in itself and where travelers will be able to soak up the atmosphere of this old-style Chinese town as well as visit the Liusha Waterfall and sample crab skewers made from the delicious crustaceans that inhabit the river.

“This is a tour designed for anyone who loves the great outdoors,” said Backyard Travel's General Manager Maeve Nolan. “Hunan's parks are wonderlands for floraphiles and adventure seekers, and we think this tour provides a perfect balance of experiencing the natural surroundings of the province combined with a cultural experience of interacting with the region's indigenous hill tribes.”

About Backyard Travel

Bangkok based Backyard Travel is an online travel company specializing in tailor-made tours to Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Indonesia, Japan, and China. For more information about Backyard Travel, visit http://www.backyardtravel.com or Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/BackyardTravel.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebbackyard-travel/natural-wonders-of-hunnan/prweb10361303.htm