BluCore Online Gun Store Announces Discounts for Military & Police Officers

BluCore Shooting Center, the Lakewood, Colorado gun shop, shooting range and online gun store, has just announced an expanded set of discounts for current military personnel, and police officers for all online sales of guns, ammunition, optics and accessories. Owned and operated by 2 former Navy SEALs, the BluCore Shooting Center and Online Store is dedicated to supporting those who serve.

BluCore Shooting Center, the Lakewood, Colorado gun shop, shooting range and online gun store, has just announced an expanded set of discounts for current military personnel, and police officers for all online sales of guns, ammunition, optics and accessories.

Owned and operated by 2 former Navy SEALs, the BluCore Shooting Center and Online Store is dedicated to supporting those who serve. They do this by offering special discounts on online sales and range use at the Lakewood, CO shooting range.

All products in the online gun store are marked down for military personnel and police officers. In addition to these discounts, military personnel and police officers get free shipping on all orders (some exclusions apply.)

The BluCore Online Store carries over 70,000 unique products in their online gun store, including firearms, ammunition, optics and firearm accessories. Popular items include handguns, shotguns, hunting rifles, tactical rifles, precision optics and high-quality ammunition, and a limited supply of high capacity magazines.

"When you make a purchase from BluCore you are supporting our military and police personnel. We are dedicated to “redefining the firearms experience”, both in our shooting range and retail store, and also in our online store. We are committed to providing the highest quality guns, ammunition and accessories, at competitive prices, with the highest quality customer support – a commitment that sets BluCore apart from other online gun stores,” said Eric Frohardt, co-founder of the BluCore Shooting Center and Online Store.

BluCore also offers an extensive selection of firearms training and safety classes in their Lakewood, CO location for the beginner to the experienced marksman. Classes include NRA certified classes and their own BluCore Shooting Center classes, such as Women Only Firearms Training Classes.

BluCore believes that you should train the way you fight, and classes are designed to provide “Real world training, for the real world”. Being trained by former Navy SEAL's and other special operations soldiers means that you're being trained by the world's best, with proven, battle tested techniques, something that is unique to BluCore Shooting Center.

Specials & Promotions: All active military and police personnel receive a discount on all products within the online store. This includes guns, ammunition, optics and accessories. They also receive free shipping on all orders (with exclusions).

About The BluCore Shooting Center: The BluCore Shooting Center was founded in Lakewood, Colorado by 2 former Navy SEALs with one goal in mind: "To re-define the firearms experience!” They do this by providing the best firearms, firearms accessories and ammunition at the best prices with the best customer experience.

The BluCore Online Store offers a wide variety of firearms, firearms accessories and ammunition to meet your shooting sports needs. Our site automatically updates every 5 minutes to reflect current inventory and pricing.

BluCore Shooting Center is "re-defining the firearms experience!" both at the BluCore Shooting Center and the BluCore Online Store! Take a look at our huge selection of firearms and related products, all available for online / mobile purchasing, 24 hours a day!

BluCore Shooting Center

7860 West Jewell Ave.

Lakewood, CO 80232

Phone: (877) 581-3452

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebonline_gun_store/military_police_discounts/prweb10360396.htm