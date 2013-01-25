Detroit Style Pizza Co. Says "Go Red Wings" With A Game Day Pizza And Wings Deal

“Go Wings” promotion highlights the Detroit Red Wings' and Detroit Style Pizza Co.'s championship histories.

Detroit is Hockeytown, and Detroit Style Pizza Co. is celebrating the start of hockey season by giving away free chicken wings with any large or extra large Detroit Style or Traditional “Pan Style” Round pizza ordered at regular menu price during Detroit Red Wings games for the 2013 NHL season.

The Detroit Style Pizza Co. “Go Wings” promotion highlights how the two organizations are steeped in local Detroit history:



The Detroit Red Wings' success on the ice helped designate Detroit as the “City of Champions,” boasting the longest consecutive playoff appearance streak in all of professional sports. Detroit Style Pizza Co. was named World's Best Pizza at the 2012 International Pizza Expo.

The Detroit Red Wings have won 11 Stanley Cups, the most of any U.S.-based NHL team. Detroit Style Pizza Co. Co-Founder Shawn Randazzo is one of only two Americans to earn the title World Champion Pizza Maker.

The Red Wings logo features a winged tire, in tribute to Detroit's storied automotive history. Detroit Style Pizza Co. bakes authentic Detroit Style Pizza in square steel pans once used for automotive parts.

The Red Wings, naturally, are red. Detroit Style Pizza is nicknamed “red top pizza” for the practice of ladling its signature red sauce on last, after baking.

Detroit Style Pizza Co.'s chicken wings are baked in deck ovens for tenderness and flavor, never fried, and are available in three different styles: BBQ, Italian and Hot and Spicy. The “Go Wings” deal is available during Red Wings game times all season long, via delivery or carryout from Detroit Style Pizza Co.'s two Metro Detroit locations: St. Clair Shores and Clinton Township.

“Detroit Style Pizza Co. is excited to show our support for the Red Wings, another Detroit icon and championship organization,” said Shawn Randazzo, World Champion Pizza Maker and Detroit Style Pizza Co. President. “Our World Champion pizza is fantastic, but it's not our only outstanding menu item, so we're also encouraging our customers to try something new. Nothing's better on game day than pizza, wings, and watching the Red Wings battle for glory on the ice; and our 'Go Wings' promotion brings it all together.”

Authentic Detroit Style Pizza lets Red Wings fans experience the rich flavor of Motor City history. Detroit Style Pizza Co.'s World Champion dough is hand-stretched into well-seasoned square steel pans, lined with pepperoni, then heaped with mozzarella and brick cheeses before being baked in real deck ovens for a pizza that's airy inside, crunchy outside, and finally ladled with a healthy topping of signature red sauce.

Traditional “Pan Style” Round Pizza is available in five different flavored crusts: Garlic Butter, Red Hot, Sesame Seeds, Garlic Butter Romano and Italian Herb. It is baked in bottom-fired deck ovens for a hearty, flavorful pizza that is also popular among Detroit's pizza lovers.

Detroit Style Pizza Co. “Go Wings” Promotion

Get one half-pound of chicken wings with any large or extra large Detroit Style or Traditional “Pan Style” Round pizza order purchased at regular menu price during Red Wings game times for the 2013 NHL season.

Detroit Red Wings 2013 season schedule

Detroit Style Pizza Co. St. Clair Shores: 586-445-2810, 28630 Harper Ave.

Detroit Style Pizza Co. Clinton Township: 586-286-9030, 40750 Garfield Rd.

For more information, visit http://www.DetroitStylePizza.Co.

Detroit Style Pizza Co. serves the award-winning Authentic Detroit Style Pizza in its two Metro Detroit locations and increases awareness of Detroit style pizza through expansion, education, and sharing its history while providing memories and opportunities for others. Owned and operated by World Champion Pizza Maker Shawn Randazzo and his mother, Linda Michaels, Detroit Style Pizza Co. is located at St. Clair Shores (586-445-2810) and Clinton Township (586-286-9030); and delivers Detroit style pizzas coast-to-coast via mail order. Focused on quality, community and people, Detroit Style Pizza Co. is open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Detroit Style Pizza Co. is not affiliated with or endorsed by the Detroit Red Wings. “Go Wings” deal only applicable for large and extra large Detroit Style or Traditional “Pan Style” Round pizzas purchased at regular menu price during Detroit Red Wings game times for the 2013 NHL season.

