EuroDesign Kitchens & Bath Brings International Appeal to IDS

Eurodesign Kitchen & Bath is looking to make a big impression on design enthusiasts this year at the Interior Design Show. Their display will include two custom Italian kitchen collaborations with ‘Gatto' . Together they are the creative team for the culinary epicenters in the buzz-worthy ‘Brickell House' condominium project in Miami recently featured in Azure Magazine. Iconic developer Harvey Fernandes will be on hand to answer questions about the revolutionary project.

Inspiring contemporary design is an ongoing quest for Eurodesign Kitchen & Bath and their unwavering ambition keeps them on the cutting edge. Acting as the exclusive Canadian distributer of ‘Gatto', the company responsible for London's high profile Olympic Village conversion project means that they must always be a step ahead in design and quality innovation. ‘IDS is Toronto's most exciting design show, and we must be a part of it' says founder Georgio Dionysopoulous. The kitchens that will be on display will demonstrate the company's highly contemporary style and will be sure to draw attention.

In addition to International accolades Georgio says that he is very proud to be a part of some of Toronto's most exciting condominium projects. He has created the awe- inspiring, drool- worthy kitchens in the showrooms for ‘60 Colborne', ‘Origami Lofts', and ‘Beach Hill Condominiums'. ‘ This is a very exciting time in Toronto right now for the design industry, there are so many exciting projects happening all around us.'

The build and design team have been working very hard on building their display kitchens. They are very keen to speak to visitors and see the reactions to their work.

Eurodesign Inc creates custom work for living and working spaces that crave style and aesthetic. They are the exclusive Canadian dealers for Gatto Italy. Visit their webpage http://www.eurodesignkitchen.com/

If you would like more information please contact Georgio Dionysopoulous at 647 500 7787

