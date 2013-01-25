Boutique SEO Firm Portent Grows Into Full-Service Digital Marketing Agency

Seattle-based company increases revenue 22 percent in 2012, adding big names like Zillow and Amazon Services to its growing client base

Seattle-based Internet marketing agency Portent, Inc. experienced double-digit growth in 2012 after hiring a new president, adding a sales department and expanding its service offerings, the company announced today.

Portent continued to add new big-name clients last year, including Zillow, Kate Spade, David's Bridal and Amazon Services. The company also started working with more B2B firms as it offered more comprehensive digital marketing strategy packages.

“Last year proved to be the most successful year in Portent's history. We grew our client base and revenue 22 percent versus 2011, created a sales team and grew our consulting capabilities,” said President Steve Gahler. “Best of all, we had even stronger growth in the second half of 2012 than the first. Combine that with new company offerings we're planning to launch in Q2 this year, and we have a very exciting outlook for 2013 and beyond.”

Portent welcomed Gahler as partner and president early in 2012. In the new executive role, he focuses on achieving revenue and profitability targets, refining and implementing the company's image and overall marketing message, creating a culture that empowers employees to reach their full potential, and supporting development of new company products and offerings. Before coming to Portent, Gahler worked as the vice president and general manager of CBS affiliate KSTW in Seattle.

Gahler's leadership contributed to the addition of a new sales team and freed Portent's founder and CEO, Ian Lurie, to focus his attention on the company's core business.

Through Lurie's new focus, he has leveraged Portent's expertise to meet a variety of Internet marketing needs. While continuing to offer world-class search engine optimization services,

Portent is also promoting industry-leading programs in pay-per-click, social media, analytics and content marketing. Lurie plans to build on last year's success to grow 25 percent this year.

“I'm not big on corporate marketing-speak, but we transformed in 2012,” Lurie said. “The whole team took Portent from a great boutique search consulting company to a full-service digital agency. And we did it without sacrificing service or personality. I'm really, really proud of everyone here and what we've accomplished. And excited about where it'll take us.”

To keep up with the growth, Portent added 10 employees in 2012 to bring its total headcount to 40. In addition to bringing new clients on board, the team also continued to serve clients that have been with Portent for more than a decade.

About Portent Inc.

Portent is a Seattle-based, full service Internet marketing company. Founded in 1995, Portent has grown into one of the nation's premier internet marketing firms, helping businesses in the realms of SEO (search engine optimization), paid search, copywriting, social media, web development, and more. Portent's approach has succeeded in industries ranging from technology to travel, for B2B, B2C and B2G companies.

