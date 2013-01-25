Therapist Rachel Sussman Joins The Déjàmor Team

Déjàmor is excited to announce that Rachel Sussman, LCSW, has joined its dynamic team of relationship experts to provide the most meaningful and effective products for keeping your love life ablaze. As a co-founder, Sussman offers her long-standing and renowned relationship expertise to further develop Déjàmor's services.

Déjàmor reconnects couples through romantic and intimate experiences every month, distributing customizable packages filled with the goods and instructions to ignite any relationship. Each month, subscribers receive a beautifully designed kit, separately addressed His-Her, Her-Her or His-His. The fun and excitement begin as each partner plans a romantic surprise for each other.

A New York-based therapist and author of The Breakup Bible, Sussman specializes in couples counseling, pre-marital counseling, and sex-life improvement. “My mission is to help people improve their emotional well-being, enhance their ability to engage in interpersonal relationships and to empower them with the tools necessary to take control of their lives,” says Sussman. Rodrigo Fuentes, Déjàmor's CEO, states, “These sentiments are at the very core of Déjàmor's mission, and through joining forces with Rachel, we've already gained an extraordinarily deeper understanding of our clients and their specific needs – our service continues to be a key source of inspiration for an entire range of couples.”

Déjàmor's subscribers stand to benefit the most from Sussman's input. Beyond intimate experiences in the bedroom, Déjàmor enhances a couple's romance and communication. In this regard, Sussman brings a fresh, expert perspective on the meaning and attainment of a healthy, sexy, and functional relationship.

Not surprisingly, Sussman's sought-after expertise has led to multiple interviews and appearances in mainstream media, such as The Today Show, The Early Show, Katie's Take with Katie Couric, Martha Stewart Living Radio, NBC News, National Public Radio, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and many others.

With Sussman's counsel, Déjàmor continues to deliver greater value to existing and future subscribers. Currently, Déjàmor offers subscription packages that cost less than the average date night, including a yearly subscription ($29/month), a monthly subscription ($35/month) and a gift subscription ($115 for a 3-month package). Each subscriber is given access to members-only content on the Déjàmor website, which includes online feedback forms, Q&A with relationship experts, romance tips, and special content to enhance each Déjàmor experience.

Déjàmor can offer samples, images, additional information, and quotes from the founders and Rachel Sussman, LCSW, upon request.

