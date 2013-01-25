ñol

Infographic: Women in Business - Female Entrepreneurs Drive Growth, New Infographic Released by CreditDonkey.com

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 10:21 AM | 2 min read

New educational infographic outlines the progress made by women in business over the past decade while also showing the hurdles they still face.

Los Angeles, CA (PRWEB) January 25, 2013

Female business owners have made tremendous headway according to the latest CreditDonkey.com infographic. As illustrated in the piece titled “How Brilliant Women Make Business Bloom,” the number of women-owned businesses grew twice as fast as men-owned businesses between 1997 and 2007.

Infographic: http://www.creditdonkey.com/women-business.html

While women-owned businesses' 44% growth rate during that time demonstrates the progress that females have been able to make in a once male-dominated world, the infographic also includes other statistics that show the hurdles women entrepreneurs still have to jump over, including securing the needed capital to establish and expand their business.

“At CreditDonkey, we're always looking for ways to help fellow entrepreneurs succeed in their business ventures,” shares Charles Tran, founder of CreditDonkey.com. “As a small business owner myself, I understand the roadblocks small startups often face. And, unfortunately, sometimes women have to deal with more obstacles standing in their way than men do. So we wanted to share information to help women start out on the right path with their businesses.”

CreditDonkey.com presents tips for overcoming the common pressures that women business owners face in today's workplace. The suggestions give these owners a headstart toward:

  •     Learning how to delegate
  •     Finding peers for advice and networking
  •     Acting like a leader who deserves respect
  •     Overcoming work/family balance guilt
  •     Securing the appropriate financing for the business

Female (and male) entrepreneurs can uncover these tips and more when they visit http://www.creditdonkey.com/blog/business/

About CreditDonkey.com

CreditDonkey.com helps small business owners with their “donkey proof” (easy to understand) financial tips and deals. Small business owners can visit CreditDonkey.com to read these tips and learn more about the small business credit cards that fit their company's individual needs.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/women-in-business/prweb10354756.htm

