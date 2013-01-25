Infographic: Women in Business - Female Entrepreneurs Drive Growth, New Infographic Released by CreditDonkey.com

New educational infographic outlines the progress made by women in business over the past decade while also showing the hurdles they still face.

Female business owners have made tremendous headway according to the latest CreditDonkey.com infographic. As illustrated in the piece titled “How Brilliant Women Make Business Bloom,” the number of women-owned businesses grew twice as fast as men-owned businesses between 1997 and 2007.

Infographic: http://www.creditdonkey.com/women-business.html

While women-owned businesses' 44% growth rate during that time demonstrates the progress that females have been able to make in a once male-dominated world, the infographic also includes other statistics that show the hurdles women entrepreneurs still have to jump over, including securing the needed capital to establish and expand their business.

“At CreditDonkey, we're always looking for ways to help fellow entrepreneurs succeed in their business ventures,” shares Charles Tran, founder of CreditDonkey.com. “As a small business owner myself, I understand the roadblocks small startups often face. And, unfortunately, sometimes women have to deal with more obstacles standing in their way than men do. So we wanted to share information to help women start out on the right path with their businesses.”

CreditDonkey.com presents tips for overcoming the common pressures that women business owners face in today's workplace. The suggestions give these owners a headstart toward:



Learning how to delegate

Finding peers for advice and networking

Acting like a leader who deserves respect

Overcoming work/family balance guilt

Securing the appropriate financing for the business

Female (and male) entrepreneurs can uncover these tips and more when they visit http://www.creditdonkey.com/blog/business/

