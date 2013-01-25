Boulder, Colorado Educational Consultant, Cara Ray, Recommends High School Students Explore Gap Year Programs When Considering Options For After High School

As high school students consider their options for after graduation, prior to college, they may want to consider a Gap Year program and attend a Gap Year fair to learn more.

Montgomery Educational Consulting sees plenty of students who are stressed out with the college admissions process, feel confined by the classroom setting, and are not sure what to do with their future. For some of those students, Montgomery Educational Consulting recommends that they explore a Gap Year Program.

Cara Ray, a Senior Associate with Montgomery Educational Consulting, mentions in a recent article on the company website that this is the perfect time of year to start looking for a Gap Year program.

While some parents may not like to hear it, many students are just not quite ready for college and may need that in between year as a chance for growth and maturity. "Gap Year programs are a chance for students to engage in personal growth, exploration, and discovery outside of the academic realm," explains Mark Montgomery, President of Montgomery Educational Consulting. "We see many clients who choose to take this path and most colleges will happily allow you to defer matriculation for a year if you have a good plan for your Gap Year."

Ms. Ray, notes that this is the perfect time of year for students to start considering a Gap Year program. "There are so many options now for students and it takes time to filter through them. Whether looking for opportunities to travel, explore global issues, conduct community service, delve into international development, test out internships or field work, or take part in a homestay and language immersion experience there are many programs to choose from."

To help narrow down the options Ms. Ray recommends checking out a USA Gap Year Fair this spring. Similar to a college fair, this is a chance for students and their families to talk with representatives from various Gap Year programs and see which one might be the right fit.

With so many options to choose from, Ms. Ray also recommends checking out her previous post on the topic "How Do You Find a 'Good' Gap Year Program" to better understand the questions that should be asked of a Gap Year Program before making a decision.

From offices in Colorado and New Jersey, Montgomery Educational Consulting offers comprehensive, personalized educational counseling services to students locally, around the country, and around the world. These college admissions experts guide students every step of the way as they navigate the university search and application process. Then, they help students get admitted to the college that is right for them.

For more information about Montgomery Educational Consulting, call 720.279.7577, or email info(at)greatcollegeadvice(dot)com. Or visit http://greatcollegeadvice.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10345686.htm