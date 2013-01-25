SEO Positive Discusses the Security Issues Concerned with E-Commerce Highlighted by 1&1's Study

Consumers still have some concerns shopping online.

A new survey has found that customers still have some reservations when shopping online. The study carried out by 1&1 Internet asked over 1,500 consumers about online shopping habits and issues and concerns they face when using e-commerce. Findings showed that security is still a huge worry for those shopping online. 59% of respondents said they are concerned about personal details being lost or misused online and worry about the amount of security on a site when card details are entered. This was such a concern for 25% of users that they abandoned a purchase all together. In addition, 46% of people confirmed that they were more likely to spend with a business that takes additional steps to enhance and protect security details like card number and passwords.

The study concluded by suggesting the best ways to increase security including installing online forms to appear at the purchase point, making use of payment processors such as PayPal and giving users the ability to enter details that can be stored securely so they only need to be entered once.

Ben Austin, Managing Director of SEO Positive, an online promotion team explained the importance of security within e-commerce, ‘More and more of us are making purchases online and becoming comfortable with buying things that we have not physically seen. The findings do however show that we still are careful and cautious with the sites we use and the way we enter our details. Naturally as more people shop online there is more of a chance of entering details in an unsafe environment – something that responsible sites are tackling every day.'

