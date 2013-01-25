A Compelling Account of the Explosive Benghazi Scandal is Available from Red Wheel Publishing: The Benghazi Report: Leading from Behind, Into Decline by Ivan Kenneally

The Benghazi Report includes the most complete collection of DailyWitness.com Editor Ivan Kenneally's essays on the still unraveling scandal including exclusive articles never before published. It also includes more general reflections on American foreign policy with particular emphasis on the Middle East.

The Benghazi Report also includes a special exclusive interview with Tom Malinowski, Washington Director of Human Rights Watch. Kenneally sat down with Malinowski for a long and searching discussion about the Benghazi attacks, the future of American foreign policy, and the daunting challenges that face the United States and the cause of human rights just around the bend.

Some of the special features included in The Benghazi Report:

Kenneally's analysis of the events as they unfolded

Commentary on Hillary Clinton's testimony before the Senate

An exclusive interview with Tom Malinowski, Washington Director of Human Rights Watch

Essays on American security and intelligence operations

Essays on American foreign policy with particular emphasis on the Middle East

Essays on the prospects for democracy in the Muslim world

Quote from The Benghazi Report:

“We know enough to demand candid answers to the few, macabre questions whose answers we still do not know. We know that if what we suspect turns out to be true, the request for another four weeks, let alone four years as Commander in Chief, should be summarily denied. We know we deserve better, and so do the Americans who were murdered that day, while their President purportedly watched on television, anxious about his election prospects. We know this is a morbid story, full of gruesome sadness, and we can almost excuse the press for their irresponsible neglect of things we all wish we did not know, that we could unlearn. We know more than we can bear, but now we must know more.”

About the Author

Ivan Kenneally is the Editor in Chief of Dailywitness.com and is a regular contributor to Foxnews.com. His essays have appeared in numerous periodicals including the The Christian Science Monitor,The Wall Street Journal, Washington Times, National Review, Weekly Standard,The New York Post, The Jerusalem Post, as well as many academic journals.

Kenneally has been interviewed for his political expertise by Fox News, MSNBC, CNN, NPR, CNBC, RNews, NBC, Congressional Quarterly, and numerous other outlets.

An academic by training, he has taught philosophy and political science at SUNY Geneseo, the Eastman School of Music, and the Rochester Institute of Technology.

About Red Wheel Publishing

Red Wheel Publishing, based in New York City, is dedicated to the promoting only the best conservative writing in America. Besides the popular online news magazine, Dailywitness.com, it also publishes The Red Wheel Political Review, a monthly collection of political book reviews by notable conservative authors, and In Vino Veritas, a monthly newsletter devoted to wine.

