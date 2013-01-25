The Top 5 Moments of a Houston Plumbers Year

Mr. Rooter® Plumbing of The Greater Houston Area reflects on their Year.

“We've shared tears of sadness and tears of joy,” says Roger Goertz,owner. “We have had our ups and downs but we have remained strong and let God lead the way. We lost my wife Stacey to a long fight with breast cancer. She was my partner in business and in life". Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Houston honored her during the month of October by wearing pink shirts, pink booties and showing their support on their vans with the pink ribbon. This Houston plumber will continue to honor her and raise awareness for breast cancer and support In The Pink throughout Houston and with the Memorial Herman Foundation.

Roger personally sponsored Juan Castaneda to become a United States Citizen. He sought to become a citizen before having his 3rd child with his wife. Juan's positive outlook on life makes a great impression with our customers and our staff. As Juan attended his classes on American history, he was very proud when he realized that he knew more about the United States then others did! "It was an honor to sponsor him to become a United States Citizen and it was an honor to watch the ceremony of over 11,000 other citizens, says Roger." Our compassion for our employees comes from our leader, Roger.

Frances Posinski, began a toy drive for needy kids at church. The company collected and purchased toys for Interfaith churches as well as helped their coworkers family members with gifts for their own children. “The holiday season brings out the best in others and helps remind us that the gift of giving is the greatest gift of all”, says Frances.

Willie Ramirez shared his favorite moments of 2012 – “First and foremost I love working with Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Houston”, says Willie, who has been an Excavation Manager since 2012. “Our customers depend on us to go the extra mile,” Goertz states, “and hearing from our customers and our technicians when they have shown that value is what strive to achieve. The goal is to treat our customers as we would our moms and grandmothers. We do the little things that most plumbers miss. From having dog biscuits, to toys for the kids, to carrying in groceries, just to name a few! We know we make a difference in the lives we touch!”

Finally the Code of Values. These are the values that this local Houston plumber focuses on every day of the year. Whether it is a toy drive, a happy customer or an employee becoming a new citizen, Mr. Rooter Plumbing always focus on the Code of Values.

About Mr. Rooter® Plumbing of Houston:

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Greater Houston, Harris and Montgomery Counties is a locally owned and operated full-service plumbing and drain cleaning company. Founded in 2003 with over 45 employees, Mr. Rooter proudly offers plumbing services to the homes and businesses in Harris and Montgomery counties, as well as the greater Houston area.

