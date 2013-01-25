Conscires Agile Practices Presents Certified Scrum Master Training by Heitor Roriz Filho in Dallas, on January 31st -Feb.1st, 2013

The training includes discussions and group dynamics about the necessary soft skills for a scrum master, aspects of technical excellence for the scrum team, and company-oriented scrum implementation aspects.

Course content:

Definition of scrum: basic scrum background and framework, principles and values which ensure the correct understanding of scrum.

Scrum theory: The three legs of scrum theory (transparency, inspection and adaptation) are explanied. Resultant and fundamental values are examined in details: responsibility, self-organization and self-management, sense of urgency, commitment, technical excellence, rhythm, discipline, respect and courage.

Scrum framework: The meetings, artifacts and roles that make up the scrum process.

Scrum practices:estimation, planning, user stories, planning poker, prioritization techniques and other practices which are commonly used in scrum.

Agile leadership: What is it and why is it important for a scrum master? Common models of leadership.

Coaching and facilitation: coaching definition, coaching scenarios, and facilitation techniques used by scrum masters.

Scrum master's soft skills: Helpful hints and techniques for building high performing teams, conflict management, practical techniques for the daily work of a scrum master.

Scrum evolution: Applying scrum in more than one project, scrum with geographically distributed teams (real cases), Scrum of scrums, Product owner configuration, Scrum beyond software, Scrum and pre-defined techniques like pmbok, cmmi.

Other topics as required by the attendees.

