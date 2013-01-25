Madonna's Favorite Mary Jane Wedges

Footwear designer Ritch Erani unveils reinvention of the classic Mary Jane style. Celebrities from 14 to 54 are standing tall in this new mega-wedge – exclusively available at http://www.chuckiesnewyork.com

From age 14 (Ariel Winter) to 54 (Madonna), celebrities are stepping into a mile-high reinvention of the classic Mary Jane shoe by footwear designer Ritch Erani, owner of the New York City uptown shoe salon CHUCKiES New York. http://www.chuckiesnewyork.com

See Madonna in this Ritch Erani NYFC wedge, here http://bit.ly/MDNA-CNY; see Ariel Winter in the same style, here http://bit.ly/ArielW.

The “Matrix” wedge was introduced last year by Ritch's new namesake brand – Ritch Erani NYFC – and soon spotted on the feet of Madonna while on tour in Florence, Rome and Amsterdam. US Weekly, in it's Buzzz-O-Meter, gave this Ritch Erani NYFC shoe a 5-Bee “major-quake” rating.

Other celebrities who've become fans of the Ritch Erani NYFC line include Beyoncé, Kelly Osbourne, and new Britpop star Rtia Ora.

Back by popular demand for the Winter 2013 season, the returning “Matrix” is available in three styles: The original black-and-vanilla version worn by Winter and Madonna, and two new variations. The Matrix ($695) is sold exclusively at CHUCKiES New York. (1169 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10028 • (212) 593-9898 • Online http://www.chuckiesnewyork.com/product_p/30-267.htm)

ABOUT: Ritch Erani + CHUCKiES New York

Ritch owns a pair of classic uptown shoe salons – fussy service and a curated collection – named CHUCKiES New York. Since 1988 Ritch has been handpicking selects from designers both established (Lanvin, Balenciaga, Valentino, Chloé, Yves Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta, Stella McCartney, Nina Ricci, Marc Jacobs, Giuseppe Zanotti, Prada, Miu Miu, Alexander McQueen) and emerging (Brian Atwood, Camilla Skovgaard, Tania Spinelli, Jerome Rousseau, Vlieger & Vandam, Casadei, Chelsea Paris, Robert Clergerie, Carven). Ritch's eye has earned CHUCKiES New York an appreciative socialite and celeb clientele including Renee Rockefeller, Marla Maples, Ivanka and Ivana Trump, Madonna, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Renee Zellweger, Iman, Kelly Osbourne, Ariel Winter, Rita Ora, Lauren Hill, Cindy Crawford. In 2005 Ritch began designing an everyday collection, CHUCKiES New York; in 2012 he launched Ritch Erani NYFC, an on-trend collection making regular appearances on the red carpet.

