Van H. Leichliter, Former Head of Global Trademarks for DuPont, Joins RatnerPrestia

Van H. Leichliter has joined RatnerPrestia as Counsel where he will focus his practice on trademarks, copyrights, and Internet domain names. Prior to joining RatnerPrestia, Mr. Leichliter was a member of the legal department of E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company for 41 years where he served as Counsel to a number of business units, including serving as Vice President of Endo Laboratories and DuPont Photomasks when they were DuPont subsidiaries.

RatnerPrestia is pleased to announce that Van H. Leichliter has joined the firm as Counsel where he will focus his practice on trademarks, copyrights, and Internet domain names. Prior to joining RatnerPrestia, Mr. Leichliter was a member of the legal department of E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company for 41 years where he served as Counsel to a number of business units, including serving as Vice President of Endo Laboratories and DuPont Photomasks when they were DuPont subsidiaries. For the last seven years before his retirement from DuPont, Mr. Leichliter served as the global IP leader for trademarks, copyrights and Internet domain names .

Mr. Leichliter has also held a number of positions in the Intellectual Property Owners' Association (IPO), the International Trademark Association (INTA), and the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). He was a member of the Trademark Public Advisory Committee of the USPTO, Co-Chairman of the International Trademark Law Committee of IPO and a member of the China Sub-Committee, Anti-Counterfeiting Committee of INTA.

Mr. Leichliter earned his J.D. degree from the University of Michigan Law School and his B.A. from Yale University.

RatnerPrestia's practice is devoted exclusively to intellectual property (IP) law. With extensive and diverse legal, technical and corporate expertise, its professionals provide practical, cost-effective, business-oriented counseling to a wide range of international and domestic businesses. It represents clients in court proceedings and before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Through its extensive network of foreign associates, it also represents clients before courts and administrative bodies around the world. RatnerPrestia is a full-service IP firm with a 30 year proven track record of success. For additional information, visit http://www.RatnerPrestia.com.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360376.htm