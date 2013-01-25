On January 23rd 2013, the Lancet Neurology published the results of a new study revealing that children of mothers who take valproate (incl. Depakote) during pregnancy have lower IQ scores at age 6. In light of this news, AttorneyOne, a recognized authority on law, informs that they are now providing advice, including how to get in contact with legal counsel, to people potentially affected by Depakote side effects.

On January 23rd 2013, the Lancet Neurology published the results of a new study revealing that children of mothers who take valproate (incl. Depakote) during pregnancy have lower IQ scores at age 6 compared to those exposed to other antiepileptic drugs. Depakote (a valproate product according to the FDA) is a drug, manufactured by Abbott Laboratories, most commonly prescribed for psychiatric conditions like manic depressive disorder (bipolar disorder), epilepsy and to prevent migraine headaches. The study showed that fetal valproate exposure has dose-dependent associations with reduced cognitive abilities across a range of domains at 6 years of age.

According to court documents, on September 6th, 2012, more than a dozen plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in St. Clair County Circuit Court (case no. 12-L-462) alleging their children suffered birth defects after the mothers took Depakote during pregnancy.

According to court documents, on September 6th, 2012, more than a dozen plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in St. Clair County Circuit Court (case no. 12-L-462) alleging their children suffered birth defects after the mothers took Depakote during pregnancy.

As the FDA published on May 7th, 2012, the Office of Criminal Investigations and the US Department of Justice informed that Abbott Laboratories Inc. has pleaded guilty and agreed to pay $1.5 billion to resolve its criminal and civil liability arising from the company's unlawful promotion of the prescription drug Depakote for uses not approved as safe and effective by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

