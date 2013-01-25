Moo & Oink Visits Chicago Area Ultra Foods with Samples of New Chicken Tenders

Moo & Oink will be providing customers samples of all-white meat chicken tenders at several Chicagoland Ultra Foods.

The Moo & Oink mobile crew will be providing customers samples of the new Moo & Oink Chicken Tenders at several Chicagoland Ultra Foods in January and February.

Sampling will take place at the following locations:



11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 26, 16831 Torrence Ave., Lansing, IL

3 – 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 1, 13001 S. Ashland Ave., Calumet Park, IL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 2, 3250 W. 87th St., Chicago, IL

3 – 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 8, 7520 Roosevelt Rd., Forest Park, IL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 9, 571 W. 14th St., Chicago Heights, IL

The chicken tenderloins are one of four new poultry products recently introduced by Moo & Oink. The others are Spicy Breaded Chicken Tenderloin Fritters, Breaded Chicken Breast Nugget Fritters and Breaded Chicken Breast Patties.

The tenders, nuggets and patties are breaded and made with premium, all-white meat. They can be deep fried or oven-cooked. The new Moo & Oink chicken products are available on the shelves of Chicago area grocery stores.

“We want to give samples of our new Chicken Tenders to a lot of customers,” said David L. Van Kampen, president and COO of Moo & Oink. “We are confident that once a customer bites into our chicken tenders, they will become a staple of their freezer.”

Other existing poultry products include Moo & Oink Turkey Hot Links, Turkey Mild Links, Turkey Hot Patties and Turkey Mild Patties.

About Moo & Oink

Best Chicago Meat Co., LLC, purchased Moo & Oink's intellectual property at public auction on Dec. 14, 2011. The four Moo & Oink stores – three in Chicago and one in Hazel Crest - filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in late September, 2011. Because there were no bidders on the real estate, the stores will remain closed.

Purchased by Best Chicago Meat were Moo & Oink's name, logo, characters, website, commercial jingle and perhaps most important – its recipes.

Best Chicago Meat's commitment to customers goes well beyond delicious products, impeccably clean facilities and the highest standards in food safety. The company is proud to manufacture in a Chicago neighborhood and operates under a strict policy of energy conservation and waste reduction. At Best Chicago Meat, clean and green are fundamental.

In addition, the company is committed to the communities it serves by supporting activities such as youth sports programs, a high school intern program, community events and local and regional festivals. Best Chicago Meat stands strongly behind its customers by supporting local programs that promote family and neighborhood values.

For more information, call 773-523-8161 or visit: http://www.moo-oink.com



