Taking the perfect panoramic image just got easier, thanks to Mobile Fun

Helping budding photographers to improve their panoramic images with a number of devices, Mobile Fun have sourced the Veho MUVI X-Lapse 360 Rotating Camera Mount.

Mobile Fun, the UK's leading online retailer of mobile phone accessories are making the lives of photographers that little bit easier when it comes to taking panoramic images. Available now via the Mobile Fun website, the Veho MUVI X-Lapse Rotating Camera Mount can hold a number of devices and creates impressive 360 degree images.

One of the best mobile phone accessories available for those with an eye for photography, the Veho X-Lapse simply holds the smartphone and works with a number of apps to enable the user to capture 360 degree time lapse images or impressive panoramic shots.

This means every memory can be captured, especially those whilst on holiday and during precious moments. Imagine being at the top of the Eiffel Tower and using the X-Lapse to capture a panoramic image or recording a time lapse image of a birthday party. The Veho X-Lapse presents a new and exciting way to create and share moments with smartphones like never before.

Not only suitable for smartphones, the X-Lapse can be used with cameras too as it features both male and female tripod screw threads for mounting the cameras. Any camera up to 750 grams can be used with the X-Lapse as it even includes fold out feet which are built into the base of the unit to stabilise and support any larger cameras and devices.

A unique and exciting way to capture images, the Veho MUVI X-Lapse 360 Rotating Camera Mount is available now from Mobile Fun.

