Advisory Service for Solo Law Practices Confirms Attorneys are Choosing to Limit Firm's Earnings to $250,000 a Year

Legal management advisor RJon Robins shows in upcoming event how, instead of limiting their potential, attorneys can expect their firms to produce better return on investment than other common investment options.

The legal management and marketing advisory service for solo law practices How To Manage A Small Law Firm, announced that it will be holding the next Quarter Sales Meeting on the weekend of January 25-27, at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida. During the event, founder RJon Robins will show members how their existing solo law practices do not need to be limited at $250,000 a year, and can grow to produce the desired return on investment they might be looking to get from other businesses, by implementing proven efficient management tactics.

In a recent NY Times article, Margorie Grossberg, a partner at Major, Lindsey & Africa, stated her observations of an increasing number of associates choosing entrepreneurship. “In the past, associates found if they worked really hard and did the right things, they made partner, but that's not necessarily the case anymore. The odds are a lot slimmer, and it's also not as coveted as it once was.” These lawyers want more control over their futures, Ms. Grossberg said, and they do not want to wait until they become partner to reach their financial goals.

According to the National Association for Law Placement, 5.7 percent of new law school graduates are seeking self-employment since 2010. RJon Robins says that while most new lawyers do not understand the important elements needed for growth, from his interactions with other attorneys while speaking across the country, in 2012 he saw others become very successful, but then decide to re-invest their profit into other areas, such as real estate, effectively limiting the growth of their own law practice.

Robins says that often attorneys making $250,000 a year are so overworked and lost when it comes to running their own law firm, that they are more confident investing on what other CEO's and businessmen can deliver. He says: “If they took action and implemented operational systems and properly marketed their own firm, investing in themselves could provide far greater returns with less risk.”

Founder RJon Robins is passionate about leading solo law firms to work efficiently while consistently increasing revenue and quality of life. “My goal is to show attorneys how they can not only succeed in their own area of expertise, but also how they can trust themselves and their own firms to systematically produce astounding results, like I have seen happen.”

Attorney-member Kyle Walker credits his firm's initial growth to the information gathered from a previous How to Manage A Small Law Firm session. "The presentation was very impactful towards my goals of starting my own firm. The ideas allowed me to critically think about business planning. He [RJon Robins] did a great job at delivering comprehensive concepts and case studies to help me understand how I can successfully run a very profitable law firm," said Walker.

Lawyers attending the January Quarterly Meeting next January 25th-27th, will be introduced to a brand-new program, specifically designed for firms annually grossing $0-$250,000. The program will include tactics to take those businesses to the next level.

Besides sharing their personal and professional experiences as well as offering feedback to fellow-attorneys, participants can also expect to: gain knowledge on ways to improve client services, increase recurring business referrals, reduce risks, and discover how happy lawyers make more money. More information on How To Manage A Small Law Firm and how to register for the upcoming event can be found at http://www.HowToManageASmallLawFirm.com.

Founded by RJon Robins, a member of The Florida Bar since 1998 and the first and only lawyer to ever serve as a Law Practice Management Advisor with The Florida Bar Law Office Management Assistance, the legal management and marketing advisory service currently has 100+ members. How To Manage A Small Law Firm helps attorneys across the country with virtually every aspect of starting, marketing, managing, buying and even selling a successful and sustainable small law firm. Further information is available at http://www.HowToManageASmallLawFirm.com



