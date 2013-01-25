CasaMagna Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa Celebrates Romance with New Couples Deal

Puerto Vallarta resort offers deluxe accommodations, bottle of wine, complimentary breakfasts just in time for Valentine's Day

Over the years, couples have overused the typical presents for Valentine's Day: flowers, chocolates and fancy dinners. One Puerto Vallarta resort, however, is encouraging couples to embrace romance in one of the most scenic locations on earth with a special getaway deal.

Starting from just $149 per night, the Couples Getaway deal at the CasaMagna Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa includes everything two lovebirds need to celebrate Valentine's Day. The Puerto Vallarta vacation package includes a deluxe room with private balcony, bottle of sparkling wine and plate of seasonal fruits for two, daily buffet breakfast for two at the onsite La Estancia Restaurant, two free access passes to the wellness areas of Ohtli Spa during the entire length of a stay and daily complimentary admittance to the gym and indoor pool. Couples also will receive a complimentary dinner and glass of house wine at the Puerto Vallarta restaurant of their choice: Las Casitas or Mikado.

This exclusive Puerto Vallarta vacation package is available now until December 19, 2013. Couples who wish to truly get the most out of Valentine's Day should reserve this deal today. Deluxe accommodations create a romantic atmosphere with warm décor and plush beds with pillow-top mattresses. The balcony provides scenic views of the surrounding area and offers the perfect place to sip a glass of wine while taking in a picturesque sunset.

To reserve this deal at the Puerto Vallarta resort, use promotional code ROM online at http://www.marriott.com/PVRMX or call 1-800-228-9290. For information, visit http://www.PuertoVallartaMarriott.com.

About CasaMagna Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa

The CasaMagna Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort features 433 luxurious guest rooms, including 29 suites, each with a private balcony. Nestled between the majestic Sierra Madre Mountains and Mexico's picturesque Bay of Banderas, the resort offers a variety of facilities for adults and children, including Ohtli Spa, Puerto Vallarta's largest full-service resort spa at 22,000 square feet; two lighted tennis courts; infinity oceanfront pool; various water sports and beach activities; multiple restaurants; and a Marriott Kids program. Guests can also stroll through the old town of Puerto Vallarta and enjoy the sights of colonial Mexico, view folkloric shows and historic Mexican landmarks or experience jungle adventures.

