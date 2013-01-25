Heckard's Door Specialties LLC Have Begun Increasing Home Value Through Curb Appeal

Heckard's Door Specialties offers ten tips to increase your home value by making exterior changes.

Heckard's Door Specialties is helping customers to discover ways to increase the value of their homes through changes to the exterior. Owner Barry Heckard has been referring customers to an article from the Jeld-wen website that provides ten tips homeowners can use to increase home value through curb appeal.

Windows and door projects are smart investments, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), stating homeowners can expect an 81 to 88 percent return on window upgrades at closing. Replacing windows and doors gives both a practical and an aesthetic upgrade, by increasing energy efficiency and enhancing the first impression of prospective buyers. Owner, Barry Heckard says, “A new entry way can increase a home's value between 4-6%. It can separate and customize your home easily.”

When purchasing new elements, stay true to the style of the home to enhance the architectural time period. Dressing up the yard, as well as the front door can also help attract buyers. Creating a welcoming space helps the buyers to picture themselves in the home. Also, many homeowners don't realize the importance of the garage door. Being one of the larger surfaces on the front of many houses, a replaced garage door can really clean up the overall look of the house.

If the home has a nice view, adding sliding doors or bay windows to let in more light can also be beneficial. Once new windows are put in, don't forget to wash them and add a window dressing. Choose colors that are coordinated and don't be afraid to add an accent color.

If there are parts of the process that seem too confusing or just too much to handle, there are experts everywhere that can help to renovate or stage homes. When in doubt, seek out help. For more details from the article, please visit http://www.jeld-wen.com/catalog/exterior-doors/learn-about-exterior-doors/130-increase-your-home-value-through-curb-appeal

About the company:

Heckard's Door Specialties is a full-service door company that can outfit an entire home with any and all doors. Heckard's Door offers the highest energy-efficient doors and glass, a vast variety of decorative glass, Patio & French Door options, and any type of Interior Doors imaginable. For more information, visit their website at http://www.heckardsdoor.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359576.htm