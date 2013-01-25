Re-Bath® expands Franchise Development team

Aiming to continue to expand the nation's largest bathroom remodeling network, Re-Bath, LLC hired three new franchise development directors, Phil Cassata, Pete Peterson and Jeremy Wallace, this month.

All three new directors have years of relevant experience and bring unique skill sets to the table. In addition to expanding the Re-Bath® brand, they also will also focus on franchise sales for the new Five Days Kitchens™ kitchen remodeling company.

Cassata previously spent 30 years in the automotive financial services industry, working in areas including field sales, inventory financing, fleet sales, affinity-based lease programs and captive finance sales. Cassata, an avid golfer, has two sons and two grandchildren with his wife of 38 years. He will work out of Re-Bath® headquarters in Tempe, Ariz.

Peterson previously worked in franchise sales at Cendant Corporation and Coldwell Banker as well as serves as director of franchise sales at Dale Carnegie. Peterson is a U.S. Air Force veteran and professional skier and was captain of both the U.S. Air Force and University of Utah ski teams. He will work in New York.

Iowa native Wallace spent the last 15 years as a principal/partner at a Phoenix-based investment banking firm. He and enjoys classic muscle cars, hiking and travel. He will also work out of the Tempe office.

Re-Bath® and 5 Day Kitchens™ franchisees receive licensed territory, industry-leading products, sales, marketing and operational support, a complete training program and patented installation technology. Learn about starting your own franchise today, and be the next great franchise success story, call today 800-426-4573.

About Re-Bath® and 5 Day Kitchens™

Re-Bath, LLC, based in Tempe, Ariz., is America's largest bathroom remodeler. Re-Bath® makes remodeling a bathroom easy, convenient and affordable with its line of replacement bathtubs, walk-in bathtubs, bathtub to shower conversions, bathroom vanities, bathroom flooring and more, all with professional installation by factory-trained installers. Founded in 1979, Re-Bath® has over 200 franchise locations worldwide. For more information regarding Re-Bath®, visit http://www.rebath.com or call 1-800-BATHTUB.

5 Day Kitchens, LLC, offers customers fast, affordable and high quality kitchen remodeling without having to deal with multiple subcontractors. Find a 5 Day Kitchens™ location near you to schedule a free, in-home consultation at http://www.fivedaykitchens.com or 1-855-5-DAY-KITCHENS.

# # #

For additional information regarding this subject, please contact Re-Bath® Marketing Communications Coordinator Lindsey Larson at llarson(at)rebath(dot)com or (480) 844-1575 Ext. 129

.

Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/officialrebath, http://www.facebook.com/fivedaykitchens

Follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/officialrebath, http://www.twitter.com/fivedaykitchens



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358132.htm