Camera Insurance and Video Camcorders - A New Guide from CameraInsurance.co.uk

A Video Camcorder and video equipment camera insurance guide

It is essential to consider taking out Camera Insurance which can cover the loss or theft of camcorders and photographic equipment. People love to capture digital films on their camcorders for pleasure or even work purposes. However, when travelling, camcorders can be easily lost, stolen or damaged as they are very attractive to opportunist thieves, and as they are quite fragile, will damage and fracture quite easily.

People don't always realise that camera insurance will usually also cover video equipment. It should be made clear to any insurance company whether the camcorder is intended for personal or professional use. If any money will be made from the film produced, then professional camera insurance may be required rather than amateur.

When contacting a Camera Insurance provider, it is vital that that they are provided with the correct information about the camcorder and any other equipment before it is insured. It is always best to provide the company with the correct make and model name of the camcorder, and notes should be made of any extra equipment i.e. (microphones, custom lenses) that will also be used as well. Failing to provide the correct information when taking out a policy may result in the Camera Insurance company not being able to provide full cover on some losses.

According to recent news, in some parts of the UK muggings have risen by 20%, which the police have blamed on the increased rise in the popularity of portable, handheld gadgets such as cameras and camcorders, mobile phones and music devices.

It is often difficult to avoid having possessions stolen as theft often occurs when least expected. There are, however, a few precautions that can be taken to avoid having these items snatched or stolen whilst out and about or travelling.

Firstly it would be a good idea to invest in a professional carrying bag for the camcorder and equipment, which preferably zips up so that its contents can be kept secure. It is advisable to keep this bag in sight at all times and it should be either carried or kept as close as possible. If wanting to be extra careful when travelling, the bag with all the camcorder equipment should be worn at the front rather than on the back, where the bag is not as visible and is more accessible to thieves.

The golden rule with any camera equipment in cars is to always keep such equipment out of view, preferably locked away in the glove box or boot. Some insurance policies may give very specific instructions regarding the transport of camera equipment in cars, as well as having minimum security requirements.

Remember that a suitable Camera Insurance policy could provide the much needed cover if the camcorder does get damaged or stolen.

