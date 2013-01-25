Adelson, Testan, Brundo & Jimenez Changes Name to Recognize Managing Partner

Along with many partner promotions, the workers' compensation defense law firm of Adelson, Testan, Brundo & Jimenez (ATB Law) announce their official name change to Adelson, Testan, Brundo, Novell & Jimenez (ATB Law).

On January 15, the national workers' compensation defense law firm of Adelson, Testan, Brundo & Jimenez (ATB Law) announced that in recognition of the contributions of Susan Novell, managing partner of the firm's Northern California operations, the firm is changing its name effective immediately to Adelson, Testan, Brundo, Novell & Jimenez.

Ms. Novell joined the firm in 1998 and has practiced workers' compensation law since 1992. She received her B.A. from the University of Washington and J.D. from Gonzaga University School of Law in Spokane, Washington. She is certified by the California State Bar Board of Legal Specialization in Workers' Compensation law and holds the respected title of Certified Litigation Management Professional (CLMP) through the CLM Litigation Management Institute. She specializes in catastrophic claims. Previously, Ms. Novell worked as the Los Angeles County senior staff workers' compensation attorney for Zurich North America Insurance Company.

Steven C. Testan, senior managing partner and founder of Adelson, Testan, Brundo, Novell & Jimenez, said that the change to the firm's name “reflects the outstanding leadership that Susan Novell has provided our firm over the years and underscores the prominent role we expect she will continue to play in the expansion and development of the firm in the future.” Further information regarding Ms. Novell's promotion can be accessed through the San Francisco Business Times.

About Adelson, Testan, Brundo, Novell & Jimenez (ATB Law)

An innovative national law firm with over 130 attorneys, Adelson, Testan, Brundo, Novell & Jimenez services the litigation needs of insurance carriers, third-party administrators, and self-insured employers in the defense of workers' compensation claims. Although its name has changed, the firm's website will remain http://www.atblaw.net. Please also note that for many online viewers, the updated website and social media sites will not appear in browsers unless the cache has first been cleared.

