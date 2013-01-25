Adrian Crane Joins SMB SEO LLC as a Internet Marketing Consultant and Content Strategist for Lawyers and Law Firms

Adrian Crane, former businessman, personal injury lawyer and rare coin dealer in Dallas, Texas, joins smbSEO of Bedford and Dallas, Texas as a internet marketing and strategy consultant specializing in internet marketing for lawyers.

Adrian Crane started his personal injury law firm Adrian Crane and Associates, P.C., in 1991. Within ten years his firm was one of the largest and most successful injury firms in the Dallas, Fort Worth metropolitan area, having as many as fifteen hundred clients and seven attorneys working for the firm at one time. In addition to founding and managing his firm, Crane has personally represented hundreds of clients, having tried lawsuits both in federal and state court.

In the late 90's, Crane also founded Anaconda Rare Coins a nationally recognized company that eventually bought and sold more than fifty million dollars worth of certified rare U.S. coins and currency. In 2002 Crane appeared in Newsweek Magazine for selling a set of extremely rare U.S. currency sight-unseen over the internet, before internet sales of significance were common.

After more than fifteen years of owning his law firm, Crane, satisfied that he had accomplished what he had set out to do, decided to move on. In 2007, he sold the firm for more than two million dollars to Juan Hernandez, a lawyer who had worked for Crane out of law school and who had become successful in his own right. Hernandez sought to enlarge his firm in part by acquiring Crane's large presence in the yellow pages and on the internet. At the time he sold his firm to Hernandez, Crane was one of the largest advertisers in north Texas, spending eighty thousand dollars a month in yellow page and internet advertising.

Out of a desire to further free himself up, Crane sold his rare coin and currency firm in 2008. Since selling his two companies, he has occupied himself with traveling, mostly in the US and Central America, spending most of his time in Costa Rica.

When asked why he now joins smbSEO, he states "I saw an opportunity with smbSEO of using all my strengths and interests, namely my love of entrepreneurship and marketing, and my expertise in law to help smart lawyers capitalize on the biggest change in our lifetimes in the business of law, namely the rise and dominance of internet marketing. Mike (Mike Stewart, founder of smbSEO) and I bring it all to the table for lawyers interested in capitalizing on this shift away from traditional advertising mediums to the internet.

My expertise in lawyer advertising and Mike's expertise in internet marketing makes for a great team at smbSEO, fully capable of helping any lawyer wanting to thrive and prosper in this new internet world we now live in. Plus, later this year we'll be coming out with at least one new business that will benefit all lawyers who are in the top of their respective fields."

Crane received his B.B.A from Abilene Christian University in 1984, and his M.B.A. from the University of Texas at San Antonio and his J.D. from St. Mary's School of Law both in 1990.

About SMB SEO LLC:

SMB SEO is a full service internet marketing company that serves small to medium-sized business internet advertising needs. SMB SEO's primary core competency is content marketing and linkbuilding. SMB SEO also offers website development, pay-per-click advertising management and consulting, organic search engine optimization, content writing, video production, local search optimization, video optimization, email marketing, social media marketing and engagement and much more. SMB SEO was founded by local Dallas Internet Marketing Expert Mike Stewart.

Contact SMB SEO:

phone: 214-267-9553

801 Bedford Road, Suite 104-105 Bedford, Texas 76095

mail: 6333 E. Mockingbird Ln. Ste 147-830 Dallas, TX. 75214

http://www.smbseo.com



