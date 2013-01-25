Cool "Snow Flakes, Snow Flakes" Winter Activities and Original DIY Snow Crafts are Featured on Kids Activities Blog This Season

Cool "Snow Flakes, Snow Flakes" winter activity ideas indoors and outdoors are featured on Kids Activities Blog together with a laundry list of cute easy to do DIY snow craft ideas.

Cool "Snow Flakes, Snow Flakes" winter activities for kids are currently featured on Kids Activities Blog. The winter activities include indoor and outdoor ideas for all age groups.

The easy cool ideas include making an indoor sled, making Q-tip snowflakes, and cutting six-pointed paper snowflake stars. The list also features ideas on how to play in snow even if one does not live in an area showered with snow each year. For example by using a whipped cream recipe kids are able to imitate playing in snow. Making an indoor milk jug igloo are one of the kids favorite ideas that are simply out-of-the-box engaging the kids in winter themed activities even though there many be no snow in sight.

Another set of cool snow crafts is featured on Kids Activities Blog. This list has been carefully researched and compiled from years worth of blogs from Moms writing about their kid tested ideas. This laundry list of ideas includes making snowy bird cakes, mixing snow ice cream, creating delicious snowman pancakes, building sugar cube igloos, and many more cool snow projects. Other ideas include bringing snow inside and letting the kiddos have a blast.

For the complete set of instructions and additional cool snow flake winter activity ideas check out Kids Activities Blog this season.

About Kids Activities Blog

Kids Activities Blog is a website created by two moms (who collectively have 9 children), Rachel Miller and Holly Homer from June Cleaver Nirvana. It is their daily goal to inspire parents and teachers to play with kids. This interactive website publishes simple things to do with kids twice a day. Kids Activities Blog is a great tool for moms and teachers to find kid-friendly activities that create memories and sneak learning into the fun.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10331086.htm