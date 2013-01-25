California Car Cover Company is Now Offering Custom Fit Floor Mats

Floor Mats are Designed for Any Vehicle's Make and Model

California Car Cover Company has announced that it is now selling an extensive line of custom floor mats that will fit perfectly on the floor of any vehicle. The floor mats are offered in an assortment of colors and designed to suit the customer's style and needs.

Custom floor mats offer a car's interior protection from stains and damage from wear and tear. California Car Cover's floor mats also provide customers with a unique collection of mats that serve to enhance the car's appearance. The custom floor mats are made of fabric that ranges from plush carpet to luxurious sheepskin. Diamond-tread floor mats offer “the ultimate in appearance and protection,” according to a California Car Cover spokesperson. Whether a customer is looking for simple stain protection or looking to completely redesign the interior of a car, California Car Cover provides the ultimate selection in custom floor mats.

For those wishing to accessorize their floor mats with other interior covers, California Car Cover offers a variety of options. Steering wheel covers can really spruce up a car's interior and are offered in sheepskin and genuine leather. California Car Cover also offers seat covers in a wide array of color and fabrics in order to stylishly customize the car's interior and provide definitive stain protection when paired with the custom floor mats.

About California Car Co.

California Car Cover Company has been providing high-quality, customized car covers and other car care products since 1989. The company was started by Jim DeFrank, a longtime expert on car accessories, and has been family-owned and operated for over twenty years. California Car Cover Company is dedicated to customer service by providing an experienced and exemplary staff that provides in-house and online support for all questions related to car covers and exterior maintenance. For more detail please visit, http://www.calcarcover.com.

