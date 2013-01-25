Managed IT Services provider NetGain Technologies names Bill Waham as Cincinnati Branch President

Managed IT services provider NetGain Technologies has named Bill Waham General Manager and Senior Vice President of Sales for NetGain Technologies' Cincinnati branch. Waham brings 16 years of experience with sales, management and information technology to the position.

NetGain Technologies is proud to announce Bill Waham has been named GM & Sr. Vice President of Sales - Cincinnati. Waham brings to the position extensive experience in sales, management and a keen understanding of best practices for business information technology.

“I am very confident in Bill's skills and experience,” said Mark Jacobson, NetGain Technologies CEO. “We are delighted to have an industry leader join our team. He fits perfectly with NetGain Technologies' interest to grow.”

Waham previously worked as a director for Cisco. There he managed a team of 170 employees and grew service sales from $200 million to an excess of $2 billion per year. The Cisco Virtual Sales Organization led by Waham produced the largest quota, revenue contribution, and operating expense budget responsibility of any global Cisco service sales segment.

“I am very excited to join NetGain Technologies, as they are a premier IT solutions company,” said Waham. “The region's best engineering resources are available from NetGain Technologies and we'll work with businesses ensuring they get the most out of their IT investments.”

As Cincinnati GM & Sr. Vice President of Sales, Waham will be responsible for growing NetGain Technologies' Cincinnati market share and cultivating NetGain Technologies' position with strategic partners.

About NetGain Technologies:

NetGain Technologies is a leading provider in the design, procurement, implementation and management of high-performance IT solutions. With services ranked among the best in the world by MSPmentor and CRN Tech Elite, a multi-state regional footprint and almost three decades of experience; we've helped over 2,000 unique clients thrive by leveraging best-in-class solutions from HP, Cisco, Microsoft, and VMware. Our highly qualified, experienced professionals strive to align technology with positive business outcomes. Learn more at netgainit.com.

