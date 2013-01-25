CaesarTrade FX-CFD Encourages The Use of a Trading Journal Through its New Social Trading Platform

With the importance of trade monitoring through social trading, CaesarTrade FX-CFD is encouraging clients to create a trading journal with its platform

Along with the slew of services CaesarTrade FX-CFD is offering to clients, the online forex broker is urging clients to keep track of performance with a trading journal through its social trading platform, http://www.caesartrade.com/social-trading. According to the analysis done by CaesarTrade FX-CFD, they have found that there is an excessive focus by its clients on profit and loss, instead of the progress made while making trades.

Although profit and Loss is concrete, it should not be the only focus of a trader's analysis. CaesarTrade FX-CFD has found that keeping a trading journal helps to clarify this issue with the help of social trading. The use of social trading not only helps a trader keep track of his or her own trades, but also tracks what trades others are making in comparison.

CaesarTrade FX-CFD believes that analyzing a method of trading and using other traders' behavior as benchmarks, can make the process of trading more enjoyable and provide added comfort in an often volatile atmosphere. CaesarTrade FX-CFD encourages current clients and prospective traders alike to take advantage of its trading journal and social trading opportunities on its website.

To contact Eric Harbor, ceo of CaesarTrade FX-CFD, an authority in the Forex and CFD industry and Social Trading, for comment:

+1-937-581-4244

Fax: +1-866-950-2915

Visit http://www.caesartrade.com/press-releases



