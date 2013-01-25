Mobile App Metrics, Custom Messaging, and Full-Featured Entry-Level Account Now Available in Knappsack

Knappsack, SPARC's mobile application distribution and management platform, now gives admins full visibility into app usage.

Knappsack has added application usage metrics directly within the platform, which gives admins insight and a simple way to view app usage. The release also includes customization functionality to end user-facing emails, which creates a more engaging experience. In addition, Knappsack has added a Basic Plan to give new customers a full-featured experience at an entry-level price.

The Knappsack team has released new metrics that collect and display data on user activity in real-time across the system. Admins can quickly see how many times an app has been downloaded. The metrics also track who, when, where (ip), what device, what browser (user-agent) and what version of the app was distributed. These easy-to-digest metrics help admins get a full picture of the platform's activity in real-time from directly within the system.

“Our customers are deploying Knappsack in environments where usage insight is critical to resource focus and project success,“ said Steve Woodruff, Knappsack Product Owner. “These new metrics help our customers understand how their apps are being deployed, and gives them the information needed to make decisions about mobile app distribution.”

“We listened to customers, and because of our agile development environment were able to deliver this functionality sooner than expected,” said John Smith, SPARC's Chief Product Owner. “We maintain the speed of innovation not by continuously adding functionality, but by only adding what's truly necessary to ultimately make the product, and our customers, successful (happy).”

Knappsack is now offering a free Basic Account, which provides a full-featured experience for organizations looking to evaluate the platform. The basic account costs $5 per month after evaluation, and accommodates up to 2 apps, 10 users, 512 MB of storage, 2 GB of download bandwidth, and unlimited iOS app re-signs.

About Knappsack

Knappsack is a full mobile application management and distribution platform that provides a secure and easy way to upload, manage, and share digital assets across mobile devices and desktops. Knappsack helps enterprise IT managers implement organization-wide mobile application management, and gives mobile developers a secure method to distribute applications to clients. Delivered as a turnkey SaaS offering and an open source project, Knappsack can be configured and customized to work in any environment. Learn more and get started for free at http://www.knappsack.com.

About SPARC

SPARC is a software development company creating engaging, forward-thinking technology while putting customers, employees, partners, and the community first. With offices in Charleston, South Carolina and Washington, D.C., SPARC provides software development services for the government and commercial sectors, and develops commercial software products for the executive leadership, human resources, green energy, analytics, and mobile markets. Come by for a tour and see SPARC's award-winning culture for yourself, or learn more at http://www.sparcedge.com



