Spray for Bed Bugs that is Pesticide Exempt Which Kills and Prevents Bed Bugs? SprayForBedBugs.org Reveals this Green Pest Remedy

SprayForBedBugs.org conducted a survey among bed bug victims and ranked the top spray for bed bugs choices of house owners, hotel managers and pest-control companies. In a post, it revealed the determined best remedy for bed bugs with the intention to help other people who struggle to kill the pests safely, effectively and inexpensively.

In a post from the Entomological Society of America, it was revealed that the over-the-counter bed bug product called “bed bug bomb” or “bed bug fogger” was proven ineffective by a study. The said study was published in the Journal of Economic Entomology and was authored by Susan C. Jones and Joshua L. Bryant. In this regard, SprayForBedBugs.org advised the public to use a spray for bed bugs instead. And to make the bed bug treatment with the said product safe, effective and easy, it exposed the best bed bug spray available today.

Here's an excerpt from the post by Entomological Society of America about the “bed bug bomb.”

"There has always been this perception and feedback from the pest-management industry that over-the-counter foggers are not effective against bed bugs and might make matters worse," said Susan Jones, an urban entomologist with the university's Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC) and a household and structural pest specialist with OSU Extension. "But up until now there has been no published data regarding the efficacy of foggers against bedbugs."

More Details About the Study at entsoc.org.

According to SprayForBedBugs.org, bed bugs are small and sneaky, the reason why their presence is hard to prevent. However, it stated that with an early bed bug detection and treatment, a bed bug victim could save himself and his family from the blood-fed pests. And so, it advised everyone to conduct a regular bed bug inspection and to be always ready to follow it up with an elimination.

The website stated that the elimination of bed bugs early on their infestation particularly spares a person from a huge bed bug spending. Also, it specified that it makes the process easier to finish because of the smaller number of the pests.

But of all the ways to eliminate the pests, the website believed that the use of a pesticide-exempt spray for bed bugs is the best method. It stated that with the product, one could kill bed bugs promptly, inexpensively, easily and safely.

Spray For Bed Bugs though cleared that one must only use a true green remedy for bed bugs. And among others, it cited Bed Bug Bully as the best spray for bed bugs anyone could have.

The site recognized Bed Bug Bully as a minimum-risk bed bug solution, as per the guidelines of EPA's FIFRA 25(b]. So, nobody needs to evacuate when it is used, it said. And because it is a truly safe and effective remedy for bed bugs, it added that anyone – house owner, hotel manager or bed bug exterminator – could benefit from its use.

To prove that, Spray For Bed Bugs encouraged the public try a complimentary sample of Bed Bug Bully available at MyCleaningProducts.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebspray-for/bed-bugs/prweb10360612.htm