Review Microsoft SharePoint Courses and Certification at NetCom Learning's Complimentary Live Webinar

Complimentary webinar provides information on SharePoint for end users and IT professionals.

NetCom Learnng, the leader in IT and business learning solutions, is offering a free interactive webinar entitled SharePoint 2010 Review: Courses & Certifications. The class will provide an overview of the different NetCom Learning courses in SharePoint 2010, including those for end users, and developers and there will also be an overview of SharePoint certifications and upgrade paths for both SharePoint 2010 and SharePoint 2013.The free webinar will take place Thursday, January 31, 2013 from 1:00 – 2:00 PM EST. The webinar is of benefit to anyone with an interest in SharePoint technology including end users, IT professionals, SharePoint end users, developers, management and business executives.

“Microsoft SharePoint 2010 is a powerful tool for managing content and connecting people on an enterprise wide scale,” said Russell Sarder, CEO of NetCom Learning. “This webinar provides all the information IT professionals need about training options and certifications in SharePoint 2010 and the upgrade paths to SharePoint 2013,” said Sarder.

Microsoft SharePoint is a software application that works across an enterprise to provide the kinds of critical services needed in today's business world. It simplifies the whole process of connecting people to business content and processes across different boundaries including intranets, websites, extranets, and social media. This sharing of information allows individuals to access the business intelligence they need for good decision making and facilitates the sharing of ideas and information. In addition, SharePoint allows developers to easily build, customize and administer SharePoint sites helping to build a community of shared knowledge.

NetCom Learning offers a variety of training classes to prepare students for taking the exams for SharePoint certifications including coursework for the Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MCITP), the Microsoft Certified Professional Developer (MCPD), the Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS), and the NetCom Learning's newest SharePoint 2013 offering Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE).

Microsoft SharePoint Certifications

Learn about certifications that are central to companies looking to grow their companies and deal with vast quantities of information. A SharePoint certification will put anyone in a prime position to create and administer web portals, deploy and administer enterprise wide solutions.

In this session, we will cover:



SharePoint 2010 End User Courses

SharePoint 2010 Configuring Course

SharePoint 2010 Application Development Review

Certification Tracks for SharePoint 2010 & SharePoint 2013

Upgrade paths to MCSE: SharePoint

Q&A

Richard Oertle, the featured leader for the webinar is a Microsoft Certified Trainer, and an IT specialist with over thirty years of experience. He is an expert trainer in Microsoft SharePoint, Exchange, Windows 7, SQL Server, Windows Server 2008 and Microsoft Lync Server. Richard believes IT professionals should become trained in Microsoft SharePoint, Lync Server and Microsoft Exchange in particular, because the trio of applications works so well together. According to Oertle, by learning one of these applications one is half way there with learning the others as they are synergistic in nature.

This webinar also includes a sneak peek at NetCom's highly anticipated training program: SharePoint 2010 Certification Training Courses, (Also available via Live Online delivery)

Take advantage of this complimentary learning session by signing up today!

http://www.netcomlearning.com/courses/1123/Free-Webinar-SharePoint-2010-Review--Courses-and-Certifications-training.html?advid=412

Why training at NetCom Learning?

Why training at NetCom Learning?

Learn about SharePoint and other courses available from NetCom Learning, a learning solutions company that is known in the industry for providing consistent high quality classes. NetCom instructors possess an average of more than 11 years of experience in their fields and in training. All coursework is vendor authorized and uses vendor approved materials. Courses are available in full service training centers in New York City, Las Vegas, and Washington DC area in addition to online live and onsite training.

NetCom Learning was chosen as Microsoft's Learning Partner of the Year from a pool of 1400 training companies. The company has also won training awards and recognition from CompTIA, the EC-Council and other vendors. NetCom Learning is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner for Learning Solutions (CPLS). Only Microsoft Certified Trainers are used in NetCom Learning Microsoft classes.

About NetCom Learning

NetCom Learning is an innovative leader in IT, business and executive training to companies, individuals, and government agencies. Since its inception in 1998, NetCom Learning has trained over 80 percent of the Fortune 100, serviced over 45,500 business customers, and advanced the skills of more than 71,000 professionals through hands-on, expert-led training, with the organization maintaining an average instructor evaluation score of 8.6 out of 9. NetCom Learning was recognized by Microsoft Corporation as its Worldwide Training Partner of the Year and named thrice to Inc. Magazine's list of fastest growing private companies in America. The organization was also recently named to the 2012 Top 20 IT Training Companies by TrainingIndustry.com and was named "Company of the Year" by the American Business Awards.

The purpose of NetCom Learning is to promote the values of lifelong learning.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360141.htm