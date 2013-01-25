Chesapeake Marine Training Institute Creates Training Bundle Program for Recreational Mariners to Earn Captain's License

The Virginia-based marine education service will offer a bundled package of courses to recreational mariners looking to turn their time on the water into a business venture.

Chesapeake Marine Training Institute is pleased to announce that effective immediately, the Virginia-based marine education service will offer a bundled package of courses to recreational mariners looking to turn their time on the water into a business venture.

The “New Captain's Training Bundle” includes the U.S. Coast Guard-approved Captain's Course, Elementary First Aid and CPR, Commercial Assistance Towing Endorsement or Auxiliary Sail Endorsement, and License Application Assistance.

This training bundle costs $1495, a $100 savings from the cost of taking each course separately. In addition to experienced, personal instruction, the cost includes all materials needed to take each course - pencil, eraser, Weems & Plath parallel rules, Weems & Plath dividers, personal copy of U.S. Coast Guard Inland and International Rules of the Road book, spiral notebook, messenger bag and all needed training reference charts.

Mariners who enroll in this training bundle will still select which course times they enroll in, based on what meets their schedule.

Master 25, 50 and 100 Gross Registered Tons, Captain's Course prepares mariners to earn their Captain's license. The 11-day course is divided into three sections, including rules of the road, basic navigation and the four examinations needed to earn the Coast Guard license. The next available course is scheduled to start Monday, Feb. 4.

The Elementary First Aid and CPR course is a one-day class divided into three sections that cover how to respond to an emergency, adult CPR and basic first aid. Practical examinations are included for both CPR and first aid. Upcoming class dates include Thursday, Jan. 31 and Friday, and Feb. 15.

Mariners can choose to earn either their Commercial Assistance Towing Endorsement or their Auxiliary Sail Endorsement, depending on what they need for their business and what makes sense for their vessel.

The Commercial Assistance Towing Endorsement can be earned following a one-day course that covers towing terminology, towing procedures and rules of the road concerning towing vessels. Each student is administered a 15 question, multiple-choice exam. There are no classes currently scheduled. Contact Chesapeake Marine Training Institute to get on the training calendar.

The Auxiliary Sail Endorsement is also a one-day course and includes sailing terminology, sailing vessel navigation, rules of the road specific to sailing vessels and an exam. There are no classes currently scheduled. Contact Chesapeake Marine Training Institute to get on the training calendar.

All students who enroll in this bundle-training program will receive the license preparation and application assistance from Chesapeake Marine Training Institute's Licensed Consultants. The consultants are trained by the Coast Guard's National Maritime Center as Mariner Credentialing Agents.

All courses will be held at the Chesapeake Marine Training Institute's campus in Hayes, Va.

ABOUT CHESAPEAKE MARINE TRAINING INSTITUTE: Established in 1992, Chesapeake Marine Training Institute (CMTI) – a service disabled, Vietnam era veteran owned business – provides professional marine educational services to military and civilian mariners. While its modern classrooms and outdoor training area is located on George Washington Memorial Highway near Gloucester Point in Hayes, CMTI proudly also offers on-site training and home study programs.

In 2002, Marine Log magazine called CMTI one of the top maritime educational, recruitment and training resources in the nation.

Its instructors are seasoned mariners, holding a current U.S. Coast Guard License as Master with a minimum of five years at sea experience. CMTI's staff also includes License Consultants trained by the Coast Guard's National Maritime Center as Mariner Credentialing Agents. These agents serve as experts to help each mariner sail smoothly through their licensing application process.

