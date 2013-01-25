Prepare for Winter Weather with Online Safety Training

Winter weather brings hazards for slips, trips and falls, bad road conditions for driving, and the risk of hypothermia and frost bite. Here are some tips on how to use online safety training from Mastery Technologies to prepare to deal with winter weather.

70 percent of injuries during winter storms result from vehicle accidents, according to the National Weather Service; these storms deem a real issue when working to keep employees safe. With most of the country currently dealing with sub-zero temperatures, here are some tips on how to prevent winter-related accidents and injuries.

Mastery Technologies' online training course, “Winter Driving: When the Rules Change” relays advice and tips in preparing employees for making it safe to work, as well as remain safe while performing work duties.

Winter weather continues to be a threat for employers and employees in maintaining a safe work environment. The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) offers a full section dedicated to winter storm preparedness on their website. Both OSHA and Mastery provide guidelines for preparing vehicles for winter weather. Carrying an emergency kit in the vehicle is recommended by both. An emergency kit should include items such as:



Blankets

Cell phone or two – way radio

Windshield scraper

Snow brush

Flashlight, with batteries

Extra winter clothes

Shovel

Tow chain

Matches

Traction aid (salt or sand)

Emergency flares

Jumper cables

Road maps

If stranded on the side of the road, or while working outside for an extended period of time during the winter, you must know how to prevent hypothermia and frost bite. The key to prevention is in retaining body heat through proper clothing. Ensuring clothing is made of wool or synthetic, breathable material is important in keeping the body properly insulated. The training course, “Hypothermia and Frost Bite,” prepares workers to prevent and recognize these cold weather threats.

Mastery offers a variety of winter safety videos for even more training in preparing employees for winter weather. Videos include “Winter Walking” and “Working Safely in Cold Weather.”

