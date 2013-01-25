Leading Internet Marketing Company Numero Uno Web Solutions Reports That Its Advanced SEO Tactics Help in Search Engine Rankings

Numero Uno Web Solutions (NumeroUnoWeb.com), a fast-growing global Internet marketing firm that caters to small- and mid-sized business-to-consumer companies, recently announced that it will be using new advanced search engine optimization.

Numero Uno Web Solutions (NumeroUnoWeb.com), a fast-growing global Internet marketing firm that caters to small- and mid-sized business-to-consumer companies, recently announced that it will be using new advanced search engine optimization (SEO) techniques to help its partners increase online exposure and to get those sites to rank higher on search engine results pages (SERPs).

“Search engines continually change their search algorithms in an effort to promote high-quality sites. Those businesses that do not know how to respond will see their rankings plummet,” says Marco Reuter, Business Development Manager at Numero Uno Web Solutions. “That's why it's essential to use an SEO marketing company that knows how to integrate advanced SEO strategies and techniques that deliver results. This, in turn, translates into higher SERPs—helping the brand stay a step ahead of the competition.”

As an example, the experts at Numero Uno Web Solutions explain that “rich snippets” is a tool that summarizes additional content that appears in search results. The additional information or product image makes it easier for users to understand what the page is about and makes links more prominent in SERPs. To make a link more attractive to users, businesses can add extra details, such as a product image or pricing.

The experts add that smartphone penetration in the U.S. is over 50%. At the same time, consumer spending on mobile apps and digital content is expected to rise by more than 230%, from $18.0 billion in 2012 to $61.0 billion in 2016. That said, small- and medium-sized businesses need to do more than make web sites that work well and look great on mobile devices. To appease Google, brands also need to use advanced SEO strategies that allow sites to serve all devices on the same set of URLs. The experts say that failure to build mobile sites means small-and medium-sized businesses are losing out on traffic and sales to more progressive competitors.

Original content that uses natural keywords will always be fundamental in SEO marketing. But, the Numero Uno Web Solutions experts say that advanced keyword evaluation techniques can help businesses better understand their target audience's covert search behaviour. This, in turn, can help direct previously untapped targeted traffic to a site.

“Staying up-to-date with the latest SEO technologies is a key component of long-term success. Unfortunately, many small- and medium-sized businesses don't have the time or resources to follow or implement the most advanced SEO techniques,” says Reuter. “When it comes to SEO marketing, it doesn't pay to cut corners.”

“If businesses want their SEO campaigns to succeed in 2013, they need to make sure they use an experienced Internet marketing firm like Numero Uno Web Solutions,” adds Reuter, “a company that's well-versed in advanced SEO tactics and one that can help clients increase SERPs and site traffic, boost conversions, and generate sales.”

Numero Uno Web Solutions is one of the top Internet marketing firms due to constant innovation and overall customer satisfaction. For more information on Numero Uno Web Solutions, and to discover how the company can help maximize your company's search engine optimization and online presence, visit http://numerounoweb.com/sitescore/index_2.html. Or call Numero Uno Web Solutions toll-free at 1-855-SEO-XPRT (1-855-736-9778).

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10361577.htm