Local Pharmacies to Sell One Call Alert Medical Alarms

Shopko, Brookshire Brothers, and Associated Food Stores to Sell One Call Alert Medical Alarm Systems in Pharmacies Nationwide Beginning in February

Coming this February many pharmacies throughout the country will have a new offering to provide their customers. Shopko, Brookshire Brothers, and Associated Food Stores will begin selling One Call Alert Medical Alarm Systems through a new display in the pharmacy.

“One Call Alert is proud to offer our life-saving services to customers of these fine retailers. One Call Alert provides a safety net for many seniors who wish to remain at home, but it also provides peace of mind for their family and loved ones too,” said Linda Clark, COO of One Call Alert, at the announcement.

Medical alarm systems have been around for decades. Many people remember the commercials where a sweet elderly woman falls, can't get up, and is helped by her medical alarm. That scene replays over and over again in homes all over the country and, many times, the result is not as pleasant.

According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, falls are the leading cause of all injuries to seniors. In fact, nearly two million seniors will visit the emergency room this year due to a fall related incident. In the event of a fall, a senior may not be able to reach for the phone or call for help.

This is where a medical alarm system like One Call Alert can play a vital role in getting that person help. With just the push of a button on a lightweight, waterproof pendant, an alert is triggered to the One Call Alert Emergency Monitoring Center. There, a highly trained operator speaks directly to the person and calls a neighbor, family member, or friend to respond. In a medical emergency, the operator can summon an ambulance and provide paramedics with necessary information.

If a loved one falls into any of the following categories, One Call Alert should be considered: Have a history of falling, are more than 70 years of age, live alone or are left alone for extended periods by a caregiver, use mobility assisted devices (walkers, canes, crutches, wheelchairs), have a history of medication management problems, have been hospitalized within the last 12 months, have sensory concerns (vision, hearing), or have cognitive concerns (dementia, Alzheimer's).

One Call Alert enables independent living at home for seniors and others with 24/7 medical alert monitoring. One Call Alert is simple and reliable. Our No-Installation-Needed system delivers emergency care with just one push of a button. Whether someone slips in the kitchen and just needs a neighbor to help them up or they are having a medical emergency and need a paramedic, One Call Alert will be there. Visit OneCallAlert.com, email info(at)OneCallAlert(dot)com or call 800.994.2095.

