Stanton Optical - a Retail Eyecare Store - is Set to Open a New Eyeglass Store in Mobile, AL

Stanton Optical offers quality eyeglasses at affordable prices. Providing the latest styles in designer eyewear, Stanton Optical is pleased to announce the launch of its new store in Mobile, Alabama.

Stanton Optical announces the debut of their new retail store in Mobile, AL. Located at 3653 Airport Blvd, Suite C, the new store is conveniently located near the Mobile Festival Center with easy access to I-65. The optical store has plans for a grand opening celebration on Monday, January 28th.

The Mobile, AL store marks the 29th store opening for the retail optical store chain. Stanton Optical stores are open 6 to 7 days a week depending on the market. This allows customers to schedule eye exams and shop for prescription eyewear almost any day of the week.

“Every aspect of Stanton Optical has been designed with your needs and satisfaction in mind. My name is on the store, and I personally guarantee that once you come to Stanton Optical, you will find your store for life, and we will win you as a customer for life. I look forward to seeing you,” commented Daniel Stanton, Founder of Stanton Optical.

Stanton Optical offers over 5,000 styles of men's, women's and children's frames in-stock and ready to buy including frames from top designers Prada, Ralph Lauren, DKNY and Dolce & Gabbana. Purchase 2 pairs of glasses from $69 and receive a free eye exam. Two pairs of bifocals start at $99 and includes a complimentary exam from an independent, board-certified optometrist.

Customer satisfaction is the number one priority at Stanton Optical. If for any reason a customer is unhappy with their purchase, they can simply return the glasses within 30-days and Stanton will gladly exchange them for a new pair.

About Stanton Optical

Headquartered in Palm Springs, Florida, Stanton is a leader in the retail optical store industry. Independent Doctors of Optometry are on staff at each store ready to offer their customers the opportunity to schedule an eye exam before selecting their prescription eyeglasses. Walk-ins are always welcome, or schedule an exam in advance by calling 1-888-792-8588 or by sending an email to customerservice (at) stantonoptical (dot) com.

Visit http://www.stantonoptical.com to find the locations of all Stanton Optical stores, learn about all the products and services we offer or discover exciting career opportunities. Stanton Optical will take care of all prescription eyeglasses and RX sunglasses needs with stores located nationally in major markets including California, Texas, New York, Georgia & Florida.

Stanton Optical

3801 S. Congress Ave.

Palm Springs, FL 33461

http://www.stantonoptical.com



