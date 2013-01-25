The Hampshire Companies Sells Former Historic Home Turned Office Building in Morristown, N.J.

The Hampshire Companies, a full-service, private real estate investment firm with equity in assets valued at more than $2.5 billion, has announced the sale of a 5,000-square-foot office building located at 10 Dehart Street in Morristown, N.J. The sale was made to WCGP, LLC.

The three-story office building features a finished basement and was formerly a historical home that was relocated to its current site. Hampshire completely remodeled the interior, transforming the building into a full modern office facility which offers easy access to Interstate 287 and Routes 202 and 24. Additionally, the office building is within walking distance to Morristown's downtown area that features a variety of local restaurants and shops.

“The property's great location made this an attractive investment for the buyer,” said Ray Ayers, an investment manager for The Hampshire Companies.

Ray Ayers represented The Hampshire Companies in the transaction. The buyer was represented by Jim Schroeder of Jones Lang Lasalle.

About The Hampshire Companies

The Hampshire Companies is a full-service, private real estate investment firm based in Morristown, N.J. The Hampshire Companies is a vibrant, dynamic organization that combines creative vision and superior execution, thereby enabling it to create and enhance value in real estate investments. Additional information on The Hampshire Companies is available online at http://www.hampshireco.com.

