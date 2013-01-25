Private Investigator Bristol Announce Covert Surveillance Operations to Catch Benefits Fraudsters in Response to Recent Daily Mirror News Article: Here Cons the Bride

Investigators from Private Investigator Bristol announce covert surveillance operations to catch benefits fraudsters in response to Daily Mirror report by Justin Penrose published 19 Jan 2013: Here cons the bride

According to the Mirror article by Justin Penrose, 37 year old mother of two Nicola Derbyshire claimed she was a single parent and had told officials that her Landlord Adam Heard lived in London. However Derbyshire was convicted of fraud at Bury Magistrates Court on 10th Jan 2013 case number 1201207070 after her and Heard posted photographs of their wedding on Social Network Facebook which was being monitored by fraud investigators. Derbyshire fraudulently claimed more than £30,000 in jobseekers allowance and housing benefit between 2008 and 2013.

The Daily Mirror claims that shortly after returning to their shared home from the blessing in Cyprus Derbyshire was arrested. The couple both admitted to falsely claiming benefits totalling £30,175 which magistrates have ordered they pay back. Along with this Derbyshire was given a 12 week jail sentence suspended for a year and ordered to 200 hours of unpaid work and community work while Heard was given a 12 month community order and told to do 100 hours unpaid work and community work. He has also been placed under a 12 week curfew between 8pm and 5am. Private Investigator Bristol, a private investigation service that specialises in covert surveillance and has undertaken covert surveillance in many cases similar to the Derbyshire / Heard case.

A spokesperson from Private Investigator Bristol said:

“Most people are honest and inform the authorities of any change in their circumstances that would change their benefit, however there are some that do not and these are the fraudsters we are investigating.”

