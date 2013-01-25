Webrageous Saves PPC Advertising Client $374.64 per Conversion via Google Display Advertising

Google Display Advertising Campaign saves one advertising client $374.64 on conversions during a one month period, reports Webrageous, pay per click management company.

Reports reveal that one of Webrageous' PPC advertising clients made a huge saving of $374.64 per conversion during a one month period, while many of the company's other advertising clients were not far behind.

One of Webrageous' largest clients, a US law firm, reaped the benefits of cheaper online advertising via the Google Display Network last month, thanks to the company's expert handling of Display Marketing Campaigns.

Throughout a one month period, this particular client managed to generate 147 conversions from its Paid Search marketing campaign. In the same month, however, the same client benefited from 105 conversions, generated as a result of its Display Network advertising campaign.

The number of conversions is clearly lower via the Display Network than those generated on the Paid Search Network, but the Google AdWords Display Campaign outperformed the Paid Search Campaign overall thanks to a number of other very important areas.

“The Display Network Campaign generated almost 7,000 clicks during a one month period for this particular client, while the Paid Search Campaign only generated around 4,500 clicks,” explained David Chapman, Director of Marketing at Webrageous.

Mr. Chapman was also proud to confirm that the same client ended up paying $374.64 less per conversion during that month via the Display Network. The savings illustrated are amazing reductions and proof of the fact that the Google Display Network is very much an area of online marketing worth investing time and money in.

This particular client received 29% less conversions from the Display Network Campaign when compared to the Paid Search Campaign, but also made a huge saving of $374.64 per conversion.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebtext-ads-outperform/image-ads/prweb10230696.htm